Get three months of free Sky TV in this Sky Glass deal

If you're looking to upgrade or swap out your current TV and entertainment set-up, this could be the perfect deal for you.

Sky is offering a tempting deal on its sleek new Sky Glass televisions. This cut-price offer sees them bundled with a Sky entertainment package that bags you several months of free telly.

So, what exactly is on offer? Simply this — you can get a Sky Glass TV from £13 per month, for 48 months and you'll get your first three months of entertainment free.

Sky Glass comes in three different sizes, so this base £13 is for the smaller 43-inch set. There's a 55-inch medium option for £17 a month and a large 65-inch display for £21 per month, plus several different colour options to help the set suit your home.

While Sky Glass isn't the single best TV on the market, it's got some quite unique appeals. Firstly, the fact it consolidates your entertainment in one place, doing away with the need for a Sky box and resulting tangle of wires, is quite appealing.

Secondly, it's got a built-in soundbar. That means you'll get a more immersive, cinematic experience when enjoying films and TV in the comfort of your own home. That soundbar offering also gives the overall value proposition of a Sky Glass TV a significant boost.

Be aware though this deal only includes Sky's entertainment package, so if you want to watch the Premier League you'll need to size up a slightly different package. Head over to our best Sky Sports offers guide for more on that.

Michelle Keegan, Damien Molony and Joseph Gilgun star in Brassic, a Sky box set Sky

But what will you be able to watch on your Sky Glass TV, if you bag those free months of Sky entertainment?

There's a huge range of content in Sky's entertainment package, mixing edge-of-your-seat drama with top-rated comedy and much more. When it comes to Sky originals, we particularly enjoyed the cheeky laugh-a-minute sitcom Brassic, co-written by and starring Joe Gilgun. For those wanting dramatic thrills, other highlights include the historical drama Chernobyl, starring Jared Harris and Emily Watson and A Discovery of Witches, starring Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode.

So, if any of that's taking your fancy and you need a new TV for your home, then check out the links above to browse Sky Glass deals to suit you.

