Amazon Prime Day Apple deals that are actually worth your money this October
Got your eye on an Apple device? There are plenty discounted in Amazon's October Big Deal Days sales event.
From Apple AirTags to the iPhone 16e and AirPods to MacBooks, there are plenty of discounts on Apple products this October Amazon Prime Day, and we've had a look at the ones which we believe are worth your money.
Amazon's Big Deal Days kicked off yesterday (Tuesday 7th October) and it ends at midnight tonight (Wednesday 8th October), and we've seen some fantastic offers so far, such as £92.99 off the Meta Quest 3S, £110 off the Kindle Scribe and £25 off the PS5 Pro. Now, we're turning our attention to Apple products.
As you'll know, Apple rarely discounts its own products, but that doesn't mean other UK retailers follow suit.
We were thrilled to see the Apple iPhone 16e discounted in the October Prime Day sales as we recommended this smartphone as the ultimate iPhone to purchase if you weren't fussed about the new iPhone 17's release back in September. Plus, there's discounts on big ticket items such as the MacBook Air and Apple iPad.
Read why we recommended the iPhone 16e in our 'Why now is the best time to buy an Apple iPhone in the UK' guide.
Best Prime Day Apple deals at a glance:
- Apple iPhone 16e |
£599£494 (save £105 or 18%)
- Apple AirTag four-pack |
£119£84 (save £35 or 29%)
- Apple AirPods 4 |
£119£105 (save £14 or 12%)
- Apple iPad A16 |
£329£282 (save £45 or 14%)
- Apple MacBook Air (2025) |
£999£849 (save £150 or 15%)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) |
£179£164 (save £15 or 8%)
Best Apple deals in the October Prime Day sales
There are the best Apple deals we've seen so far in this week's Amazon Big Deal Days.
Save £105 on the Apple iPhone 16e
What's the deal: This Prime Day, you can purchase the Apple iPhone 16e for £494 instead of its RRP of £599, saving you £105.
Why we chose it: We think the Apple iPhone 16e is fantastic value for money at its RRP, never mind with £105 off! The Apple iPhone 16e comes with a two-in-one camera system, most notably, the same 48MP Fusion camera which can be found on the flagship Apple iPhone 16, and it comes with some great AI features, too, such as integrated ChatGPT.
Buy Apple iPhone 16e for
£599 £494 (save £105 or 18%) at Amazon
Get a 29% discount on a four-pack Apple AirTag
What's the deal: For a limited time only, you can save £35 (or 29%) on a pack of four Apple AirTags in the Amazon October Prime Day sale.
Why we chose it: The AirTag is one of the handiest products the tech giant has ever invented; the Apple AirTag offers the ultimate peace of mind, as you can place it with valuable items such as your luggage, wallet and handbag to keep track of where they are.
Buy Apple AirTag four-pack for
£119 £84 (save £35 or 29%) at Amazon
Secure the Apple AirPods 4 for the lowest price we've seen this year
What's the deal: You can currently get the Apple AirPods 4 at the cheapest price the wireless earbuds have been all year: £105 instead of £119, saving you 12% (or £14).
Why we chose it: If you're looking for some new wireless earbuds, you can't go wrong with the Apple AirPods 4; the wireless earphones have a comfortable fit and runs on the same H2 chip as the more advanced AirPods Pro 3, which means they have the same great features as the Pro model such as improved voice clarity.
Buy Apple AirPods 4 for
£119 £105 (save £14 or 12%) at Amazon
The Apple iPad A16 is now under £300
What's the deal: This Prime Big Deal sees the 11-inch Apple iPad A16 (2025) get a price drop from £329 to £284.
Why we chose it: As the Apple iPad A16 is such a new device, we're thrilled to see it on sale in the October Prime Day sales, and to compare Amazon's sale price to other UK retailers, it's significantly cheaper than, for example, John Lewis (£309.97), Currys (£329) and Very (£329).
Buy Apple iPad A16 for
£329 £282 (save £45 or 14%) at Amazon
Save £150 on the Apple MacBook Air (2025)
What's the deal: Another 2025 Apple product discount? Sign us up! The new 2025 Apple MacBook Air has a huge £150 off for a limited time only, taking the price from £999 to £849.
Why we chose it: We like that all four colourways of the Apple MacBook Air (Starlight, Midnight, Silver and Sky Blue) are discounted to £849 in this offer, so you aren't restricted. Plus, the Apple MacBook Air is powered by the new M4 chip, so whether you use your laptop for work or play, you can do it all quickly and smoothly.
Buy Apple MacBook Air (2025) for
£999 £849 (save £150 or 15%) at Amazon
Get £15 off the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)
What's the deal: At the time of writing, you can save £15 (or 8%) on the Apple Watch SE, taking the price from £179 to £164.
Why we chose it: The Apple Watch SE is the more affordable version of the flagship Apple Watch, however, it doesn't compromise on features — you can still stay on top of your health and track all of your fitness endeavours with the Apple Watch SE, plus, use it to pay, take calls, and more.
Buy Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) for
£179 £164 (save £15 or 8%) at Amazon
