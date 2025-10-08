As you'll know, Apple rarely discounts its own products, but that doesn't mean other UK retailers follow suit.

We were thrilled to see the Apple iPhone 16e discounted in the October Prime Day sales as we recommended this smartphone as the ultimate iPhone to purchase if you weren't fussed about the new iPhone 17's release back in September. Plus, there's discounts on big ticket items such as the MacBook Air and Apple iPad.

Read why we recommended the iPhone 16e in our 'Why now is the best time to buy an Apple iPhone in the UK' guide.

Best Prime Day Apple deals at a glance:

Best Apple deals in the October Prime Day sales

There are the best Apple deals we've seen so far in this week's Amazon Big Deal Days.

Save £105 on the Apple iPhone 16e

Apple iPhone 16e. Apple Store via Amazon

What's the deal: This Prime Day, you can purchase the Apple iPhone 16e for £494 instead of its RRP of £599, saving you £105.

Why we chose it: We think the Apple iPhone 16e is fantastic value for money at its RRP, never mind with £105 off! The Apple iPhone 16e comes with a two-in-one camera system, most notably, the same 48MP Fusion camera which can be found on the flagship Apple iPhone 16, and it comes with some great AI features, too, such as integrated ChatGPT.

Buy Apple iPhone 16e for £599 £494 (save £105 or 18%) at Amazon

Get a 29% discount on a four-pack Apple AirTag

Apple AirTag four-pack. Apple Store via Amazon

What's the deal: For a limited time only, you can save £35 (or 29%) on a pack of four Apple AirTags in the Amazon October Prime Day sale.

Why we chose it: The AirTag is one of the handiest products the tech giant has ever invented; the Apple AirTag offers the ultimate peace of mind, as you can place it with valuable items such as your luggage, wallet and handbag to keep track of where they are.

Buy Apple AirTag four-pack for £119 £84 (save £35 or 29%) at Amazon

Secure the Apple AirPods 4 for the lowest price we've seen this year

Apple AirPods 4. Apple Store via Amazon

What's the deal: You can currently get the Apple AirPods 4 at the cheapest price the wireless earbuds have been all year: £105 instead of £119, saving you 12% (or £14).

Why we chose it: If you're looking for some new wireless earbuds, you can't go wrong with the Apple AirPods 4; the wireless earphones have a comfortable fit and runs on the same H2 chip as the more advanced AirPods Pro 3, which means they have the same great features as the Pro model such as improved voice clarity.

Buy Apple AirPods 4 for £119 £105 (save £14 or 12%) at Amazon

The Apple iPad A16 is now under £300

Apple iPad A16. Apple Store via Amazon

What's the deal: This Prime Big Deal sees the 11-inch Apple iPad A16 (2025) get a price drop from £329 to £284.

Why we chose it: As the Apple iPad A16 is such a new device, we're thrilled to see it on sale in the October Prime Day sales, and to compare Amazon's sale price to other UK retailers, it's significantly cheaper than, for example, John Lewis (£309.97), Currys (£329) and Very (£329).

Buy Apple iPad A16 for £329 £282 (save £45 or 14%) at Amazon

Save £150 on the Apple MacBook Air (2025)

Apple MacBook Air (2025). Apple Store via Amazon

What's the deal: Another 2025 Apple product discount? Sign us up! The new 2025 Apple MacBook Air has a huge £150 off for a limited time only, taking the price from £999 to £849.

Why we chose it: We like that all four colourways of the Apple MacBook Air (Starlight, Midnight, Silver and Sky Blue) are discounted to £849 in this offer, so you aren't restricted. Plus, the Apple MacBook Air is powered by the new M4 chip, so whether you use your laptop for work or play, you can do it all quickly and smoothly.

Buy Apple MacBook Air (2025) for £999 £849 (save £150 or 15%) at Amazon

Get £15 off the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen). Apple Store via Amazon

What's the deal: At the time of writing, you can save £15 (or 8%) on the Apple Watch SE, taking the price from £179 to £164.

Why we chose it: The Apple Watch SE is the more affordable version of the flagship Apple Watch, however, it doesn't compromise on features — you can still stay on top of your health and track all of your fitness endeavours with the Apple Watch SE, plus, use it to pay, take calls, and more.

Buy Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) for £179 £164 (save £15 or 8%) at Amazon

