This is the first time the PS5 Pro has seen a major discount in an Amazon sale, which bodes well as we head towards the Black Friday and Boxing Day deals.

However, if you've been toying with the idea of buying this console don't wait, as we can't guarantee an offer will reappear come November.

This deal is available at Amazon, Currys and Very and we've also seen offers on the PS5 Slim too. For more information, check out when does Amazon's October Prime Day end.

What is the PS5 Pro Amazon Prime Day offer?

The PS5 Pro is currently on sale for £20 off in the Amazon October Prime Day sale, this takes the RRP from £699 to £679.

Although this isn't a massive saving, it bodes well considering the console has only been out for 11 months. Normally, PlayStation puts the previous year's console on sale during the October and Black Friday sales. However, PlayStation are fickle, so there's a chance this will be the only major deal before Christmas – don't miss it!

Is the PS5 Slim on sale this Amazon Prime Day?

Yes. The PS5 Slim is also on sale at Amazon and other retailers.

The Disc edition is currently on sale for £55 off, taking the cost from £479 to £424. Meanwhile, the Digital edition is still enjoying the sale from last week which took it from £429 to £329.

Should I wait for the PS6?

While it sometimes feels like a waste to splash out on a new console with another model potentially on the horizon, the PS6 is still a long way off. Speculation has its release date set for 2027 or even 2028, so the PS5 Pro is definitely going to be the cream of the crop for at least another 18 months.

