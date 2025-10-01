Last Prime Day — which was only three months ago, in July — we saw the Kindle in Matcha get reduced by £20, the Kindle Colorsoft drop in price to £184.99 from £269.99, and the Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Scribe and Kindle Kids all have around 20% savings.

Now, we're seeing even bigger offers this October, like a £110 discount on the 2022 Kindle Scribe. But hurry, as we always see with Prime Day deals, this offer is available for a limited time only.

Buy Kindle Scribe for £379.99 £269.99 (save £110 or 29%) at Amazon

What is the Kindle early Amazon Prime Day deal?

Amazon

The best early Amazon Prime Day deal we've seen so far is on the Kindle Scribe.

Save up to £110 on the Kindle Scribe

What's the deal: Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon has discounted its Kindle Scribe by £110, taking the price from £379.99 to £269.99.

Why we chose it: We love the Kindle Scribe on the Technology team as it has all of the features of a Kindle except with the added benefit of a digital journal; not only can you enjoy e-books, but you can journal, write, sketch, and take notes, too.

Buy Kindle Scribe for £379.99 £269.99 (save £110 or 29%) at Amazon

When does the Kindle early Prime Day deal start?

The Kindle is discounted from today, Wednesday 1st November, and the sale is only live for one week.

When does the Kindle early Prime Day deal end?

You have just seven days to secure this Kindle Prime Day deal as it finishes next Wednesday 8th November.

Best early Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals

Amazon

As well as the Kindle Scribe, you'll also find big savings on the Kindle Kids, Kindle Colorsoft, and Kindle Paperwhite Kids, let's check it out.

Save £30 on Kindle Kids

What's the deal: The Kindle Kids currently has a £30 saving for one week only, taking the price from £114.99 to £84.99.

Why we chose it: Now available for under £100, the 2022 Kindle Kids comes with a protective cover of your choice – including Unicorn, Space and Ocean designs – alongside a two year 'worry-free guarantee' which offers a full replacement if the device gets broken. Plus, the Kindle comes with an Amazon Kids+ subscription.

Buy Kindle Kids for £114.99 £84.99 (save £30 or 26%) at Amazon

Get £35 off Kindle Paperwhite Kids

What's the deal: You can save £35 on the Kindle Paperwhite Kids in this early Amazon Prime Day deal, which takes the price from £169.99 to £134.99.

Why we chose it: We like the Kindle Paperwhite Kids for its incredible 10 weeks of battery life, 300 PPI glare-free display, and its various features such as different fonts to aid with dyslexia.

Buy Kindle Paperwhite Kids for £169.99 £134.99 (save £35 or 21%) at Amazon

Save 26% on the Kindle Colorsoft

What's the deal: The latest Kindle device, the Kindle Colorsoft, has £70 knocked off in the early Prime Day sales, which is the biggest sale we've seen so far — the previous price-drop being just £50.

Why we chose it: The Kindle Colorsoft was released just one year ago, in October 2024, and it's Amazon's first-ever in-colour tablet. This brilliant e-reader has access to over 15 million titles worldwide including novels, magazines, textbooks and more.

Buy Kindle Colorsoft for £269.99 £199.99 (save £70 or 26%) at Amazon

Save £70 on the Kindle Colorsoft Kids

What's the deal: The first Kindle for children in colour is now discounted in the Prime Day sales, taking the price from £259.99 to £189.99.

Why we chose it: Coming in Starlight Reading and Fantasy River variations, this colourful e-reader has everything children need to enjoy reading, such as 12 months of Amazon Kids+, a kid-friendly cover, and a two-year worry-free guarantee, worth up to £360.86 in value.

Buy Kindle Colorsoft Kids for £259.99 £189.99 (save £70 or 27%) at Amazon

Secure 26% off the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition

What's the deal: For one week only, you can secure 26% (or £70) off the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition, taking the price from £269.99 to £199.99.

Why we chose it: The Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition has brilliant features such as eight weeks battery life on a single charge, as well as lighting which adapts to your surroundings — the glare-free display and auto-adjusting front light lets you read in the sunlight or late at night.

Buy Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition for £269.99 £199.99 (save £70 or 26%) at Amazon

