This service gives users access to a huge library of e-books, as well as audiobooks and magazines, which can be accessed on any Kindle device or through the Kindle app on other devices.

Normally, Kindle Unlimited will set you back £9.49 a month, which means you'd be saving nearly £29 while enjoying endless hours of reading time.

This offer ends on 3rd October, so make sure you snap it up while you have the chance.

Get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free at Amazon

What is the Kindle Unlimited Prime Day offer?

FreshSplash via Getty Images

For a limited time only, you can get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free.

That means from now until December, you can have access to a vast library of e-books, audiobooks and magazine subscriptions.

Usually, Kindle Unlimited will set you back £9.49 a month and this price will automatically renew once the three months are up, but remember you can cancel at any point.

This offer is available to Amazon Prime members only, and you cannot be an existing Kindle Unlimited member.

How long does the Kindle Unlimited Prime Day offer last?

This deal is only available until 3rd October 2025, so you can always leave it a few weeks to guarantee your subscription lasts over Christmas.

How to get the Kindle Unlimited Prime Day offer?

Simply head over to Kindle Unlimited, find the deal that says "3 months free" and select "Get this deal".

Or, go to the Kindle Unlimited page on Amazon Prime, select "Start for £0.00" and enter your Prime account details.

Get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free at Amazon

Ad

Make sure you also check out the reMarkable Paper Pro Move vs reMarkable 2, Apple AirPods Pro 3 UK release date and Apple Watch Ultra 3 UK release date.