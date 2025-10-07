The Meta Quest 3S was released at the end of 2024 as a more affordable offering to the Meta Quest 3, yet despite its lower price, it certainly didn't compromise on specs; the Meta Quest 3S boasts a higher max refresh rate than even the Meta Quest Pro, and 4.5x the resolution and colour of the Meta Quest 2.

With an £80 discount, this Meta Quest 3S October Prime Day saving is better than the deal we saw in July's Prime Day (a £40 saving on the Meta Quest 3S Gorilla Tag Cardboard Hero Bundle), so what are you waiting for?

Remember, Prime Big Deal Days are only available for Amazon Prime members, but you can sign-up to your 30-day free trial at any time during the sales period.

What is the Meta Quest 3S 256GB Amazon Prime Day offer?

This October Amazon Prime Day, the 256GB Meta Quest 3S has been discounted from its RRP of £379.99 to £299.99 — that's an £80 (or 21%) saving.

When does the Meta Quest 3S Amazon Prime Day deal end?

Amazon's Big Deal Days sales event is running from today (Tuesday 7th October) until 23:59 tomorrow (Wednesday 8th October), by which time we can assume the 256GB Meta Quest 3S will revert back to its RRP.

What is the new Meta Quest 3S price?

The 256GB Meta Quest is currently priced at £299.99 — a 21% (or £80) discount on its £379.99 RRP.

Is it worth buying the Meta Quest 3S now?

Yes, we think now is a good time to purchase the 256GB Meta Quest 3S.

As we mentioned earlier, in July's Amazon Prime Day, we saw a £40 (or 14%) discount on the Meta Quest 3S as part of a Gorilla Tag Cardboard Hero bundle, whereas this October Prime Day offer sees you get the higher storage 256GB Meta Quest 3S with an even bigger discount, at £80 (or 21%) off.

Plus, the RadioTimes.com Technology team checks for Meta Quest 3 deals at the start of each month, and until today, the best offer we'd seen on the 256GB Meta Quest 3S was a three month free trial of Apple Music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade at Currys.

One thing to keep in mind, however, is that Black Friday sales will begin next month. Last year, we saw the Meta Quest 3S come bundled with popular VR games like Batman: Arkham Shadow, plus, some UK retailers, like Argos, discounted the 256GB Meta Quest 3S to £359.

Although we can't predict what Black Friday 2025 will bring for the Meta Quest 3S, an £80 saving is already better than Black Friday 2024's offering.

