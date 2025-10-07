For the best recommendations and handy information, you can always trust RadioTimes.com. Our team has been dabbling in sales periods for years, and we're more than used to sifting the real deals from the duds.

This year, the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days will be a two-day event, running from Tuesday 7th October until Wednesday 8th October.

What time does Amazon October Prime Day 2025 end?

The sales event will commence at one minute past midnight on Tuesday 7th October, and will run until 23:59 on Wednesday 8th October.

Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to get Prime Day deals?

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2025. andresr via Getty Images

The short answer is yes, the deals on offer during Prime Big Deal Days will only be available for Amazon Prime members.

The good news is you can sign up at any time over Prime Day, and it takes seconds. Plus, you'll get a 30-day free trial to start you off.

After that, it's £8.99 a month and you get a ton of worthwhile perks like Amazon Video, Amazon Music, Prime Reading, and of course, same and next-day delivery.

To sign up, simply head over to the Amazon homepage and select 'join Prime'.

When is the next Amazon Prime Day?

While Amazon Prime Day technically only comes once a year, there are several sales events throughout the year that offer similar discounts.

If you want to put it in your calendar: First there's the Spring Deal Days in March, then there’s the official Prime Day in July, followed by this third sale in October, Amazon Big Deal Days.

After all that, it's still not over, as Black Friday runs across November, followed by the Boxing Day sales in December. So, if you miss out on any sales, there are still plenty to look forward to.

Best Amazon Prime Day deals we've seen so far in the UK

Get 45% off the Echo Dot

Echo Dot 2024 Amazon

What's the deal: You can currently get the latest Echo Dot for just £29.99, down from £54.99.

Why we chose it: This latest Echo Dot model boasts improved audio with clearer vocals and richer bass for a more immersive audio experience.

Buy Echo Dot for £54.99 £29.99 (save £25 or 45%) at Amazon

Get four months Amazon Music Unlimited

Jacob Wackerhausen via Getty Images

What's the deal: The retail giant is offering four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for absolutely free, or three months if you're not an Amazon Prime member.

Why we chose it: Normally, Amazon Music will set you back £10.99 a month, which means you would be saving nearly £44 on millions of songs from your favourite artists.

Get four months' free Amazon Music Unlimited

Get three months' Kindle Unlimited for free

Halfpoint Images via Getty Images

What's the deal: Similarly, Prime members can also get their hands on three months of Kindle Unlimited for free.

Why we chose it: Normally, a three-month Kindle Unlimited membership will cost £28.47, but now you can get access to thousands of books and magazines for no cost at all.

Get three months' Kindle Unlimited for free

Save 60% on the Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024)

Ring Video Doorbell Amazon

What's the deal: Amazon are offering a whopping 60% off the Ring Battery Video Doorbell during the Big Deal Days sale.

Why we chose it: Ring doorbells have exploded in popularity, and for good reason. Ring is easy to install and helps you keep an eye on your home when you're out and about.

Buy Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024) for £99.99 £39.99 (save £60 or 60%) at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day vs Black Friday

Now for the big question: Prime Day vs Black Friday – which is better? As usual, the answer is not as simple as it seems.

For instance, you may think that Prime Big Deal Days is the longer of the two; running across two days while Black Friday is just one holiday (this year Friday 28th November). However, in the last decade Black Friday has expanded to encompass pretty much the whole of November, with deals popping up throughout the entire month.

So what's the real difference? Often it's down to the products and what you're after. Unsurprisingly, Amazon Prime Day is best time to scoop up an Amazon-owned product, this year we've seen huge discounts on Amazon Echo's, Amazon Fire Sticks, Kindles, Ring Doorbells, as well as Amazon's streaming services like Prime Video and Amazon Music.

It's worth bearing in mind that Black Friday is across all retailers while Prime Day is an Amazon-only occasion.

Last year's Black Friday spanned everything from fashion and toys to gaming. We saw record-breaking discounts on the PS5 and Meta Quest 3, plus savings on larger goods like fridges and TVs.

If that trend continues, then Black Friday will be the perfect time to pick up a new piece of furniture or games console, while Prime Day is the moment to stock up on any day to day tech gadgets or counter-top items you've had your eye on.

