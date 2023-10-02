To get new books as a child, we would look forward to World Book Day: a charity day where every child in full-time education in the UK and the Republic of Ireland gets a voucher to spend on books.

This RadioTimes.com writer's favourite childhood book was Laura's Star (for obvious reasons), then later Cathy Cassidy's Lucky Star; Digital Writer Olivia dressed up as the White Witch from CS Lewis's The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe — with complete with a light-up staff, no less — for her school's World Book Day, and Digital Writer Joanna's favourite childhood book was Roald Dahl's Matilda.

As adults, how can we secure cheap books? That's where Amazon's Autumn Kindle Book Sale comes in. From now until Tuesday 10th October, you can choose from over 1,600 Kindle Books from just 99p. As well as the Book Sale, there's also the Kindle Daily Deal, where you can bag critically acclaimed books every day for less.

How do I get discount on Kindle books?

Amazon offers what they call a Kindle Daily Deal: every day, the site announces which downloadable books have had a price drop. The price slash usually takes books to 99p, or sometimes for free. For example, a recent Kindle Daily Deal saw readers buy Adam Kay's This Is Going To Hurt for 99p instead of £8.99.

Do books on Kindle ever go on sale?

As well as the Kindle Daily Deal, Amazon sometimes hosts sales such as the Autumn Kindle Book Sale. This Book Sale is running from Monday 1st October until Tuesday 10th October. Genres such as Thriller, Science-Fiction, Young Adult, and more are included in the sale, as well as authors like Colleen Hoover, Danielle Steel, and Romesh Ranganathan. Let's take a look at some examples of books included.

Best reads in the Autumn Kindle Book Sale

Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Ishiguro

We read this book by Kazuo Ishiguro at university, and it firmly cemented Ishiguro as one of our favourite authors. The novel follows best friends Ruth, Kathy and Tommy at a seemingly idyllic boarding school in the English countryside, but they learn as adults that a dark destiny has been decided for them.

Buy Never Let Me Go for £9.99 £1.99 (save £8 or 80%) in the Autumn Kindle Book Sale

The Beekeeper of Aleppo by Christy Lefteri

The Sunday Times Bestseller and Richard & Judy Book Club pick is currently on sale for 99p in the Autumn Kindle Book Sale. This phenomenal read follows the story of Nuri, a beekeeper, and his artist wife Afra, as they escape their home of Aleppo after it's destroyed by war.

Buy The Beekeeper of Aleppo for £8.99 99p (save £8 or 89%) in the Autumn Kindle Book Sale

Call Me By Your Name by Andre Aciman

From now until Tuesday 10th October, you can bag this household-name read for £1.19 instead of £9.99. You might have seen the film starring Timothée Chalamet, but as we all know - the book is always better. Call Me By Your Name follows the romance between a teenage boy and a summer guest at his parents' home on the Italian Riviera.

Buy Call Me By Your Name for £9.99 £1.19 (save £8.80 or 88%) in the Autumn Kindle Book Sale

