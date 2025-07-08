This Amazon Prime Day however, we have been proved flat out wrong.

This year, Apple has lowered the cost of their newest iPhone, the 16e, by £105, taking the price from £599 to £494. This is for the standard 128GB model. However, the 256GB and 512GB model have also been reduced, now costing £594 and £794, respectively.

Extraordinarily, the same £100 saving has been applied to the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, as well as older models of the iPhone 14 and 15.

This deal is likely a sign that the brand is gearing up for a slew of iPhone releases later in the year – perhaps the highly anticipated iPhone 17 Air – but for now, we're not complaining, here's a closer look at the best iPhone deals.

Which iPhones are on sale this Amazon Prime Day?

All models of iPhone 16 are on sale this Amazon Prime Day. That means every phone in every storage size (128GB – 1TB) from the iPhone 16e to the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

All of them have been reduced by £100, so the actual saving varies depending on the original RRP, and as far as we can see, these deals are only available on Amazon.

You can also however, find deals on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14, but this is not available for all storage models.

Best Amazon Prime Day iPhone deals now available

iPhone 16e

Apple

What's the deal: The iPhone 16e has been knocked down to its lowest price yet: £494 down from £599, that's an 18% saving.

Why we chose it: The iPhone 16e is the newest iPhone model to come out and is the first mid-cost phone Apple has produced since the third iPhone SE in 2022.

iPhone 16 | £799 £698 (save £101 or 13%)

iPhone 16 Pro Max NIC COURY/AFP via Getty Images

What's the deal: Apple's entire iPhone 16 range is on sale for £100 off, taking the standard 16 to £698, the 16 Pro to £898 and the 16 Pro Max to £1,098.

Why we chose it: It's unheard of for Apple's most recent iPhone range to be on sale, so we'd say take it while you can.

iPhone 15 | £699 £598 (save £101 or 14%)

iPhone 15 via Apple Apple

What's the deal: The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are also on sale for £100 off.

Why we chose it: If you're not fussed about an older model, the iPhone 15 is still a very capable and high-tech offering.

iPhone 14 | £699 £595 (save £104 or 15%)

Apple

What's the deal: The 256GB model of the iPhone 14 is also on sale for £595, down from £699.

Why we chose it: This is a great deal on a phone only three years old!

Ad

