Best Broadband Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals: top offers from Sky, BT, Virgin Media and TalkTalk

Black Friday deals may be nearly over but there’s still time to grab a great broadband offer with all the Cyber Monday deals on the table. There are discounts on Fibre, broadband, TV and special packages.

Advertisement

With schools, workplaces, socialising and more now all taking place virtually, we are now using broadband more than ever before. That’s why Black Friday deals are an ideal way to make your life easier for less, by ramping up that internet speed. You’ll want to make sure you have the fastest available broadband in your area for the best price or with the most exclusive extras thrown in.

That’s where we come in. We’ve hunted down the best broadband deals at a range of internet providers. Big players such as Virgin and Sky are still offering impressive discounts on packages which include TV combos, 5G and payment-free months.

Keep in mind when you’re choosing your next broadband deal that different areas will have varying coverage, and in some cases, where you live may not be covered by the provider you’re interested in.

Your postcode will determine your eligibility so you should be able to check directly through the provider’s website. There will also be different prices for different internet speeds, which are measured in Mbps (megabits per second). The higher this value, the faster the connection should be so you’re likely to pay more for these options.

These are 2020’s best Cyber Monday broadband deals.

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday broadband deals: quick links

As there are so many deals to get through, we’ve put together a quick list to the best Black Friday weekend internet offers from top providers here, before going into more detail further down this page.

Is Black Friday weekend a good time to get a good Broadband deal?

The short answer is yes. Black Friday is a brilliant time to snap up a huge range of offers such as a broadband deal – and many discounts are still running for Cyber Monday. Monthly prices are often slashed and it’s important to remember that these savings will quickly add up month to month. Last year, we saw network providers cut prices across their packages as well as offer exciting extras including vouchers to spend at retailers including Amazon and Argos. There was also free access to subscription services and a free Google Nest Hub Max up for grabs, too.

While it has become more common for the likes of Sky and Vodafone to offer free extras all year round in their deals, Black Friday is the time of the year when prices drop to some of the lowest we’ve seen. This is combined with higher-value services and incentives being offered too, which are often exclusive to Black Friday deals.

Best Broadband Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals 2020

To make things easier we’ve trawled through the deals and have broken down the best offers for you by providers. There’s a range of options from TV, Fibre and broadband. These are the best offers right now:

BT Black Friday and Cyber Monday broadband deals

BT is offering free BritBox for six months with its broadband contracts. The provider offers specific deals based on postcode, so check the deals available in your area on the BT website. Plus, everyone can benefit from three months of free broadband including free postage and packaging at the moment, which means you won’t start paying anything until 2021.

For football fans, there’s also a bundle deal with broadband and the BT Sport App included – perfect for streaming the Premier League:

You can also find some great Black Friday TV package deals at BT, including offers on those including Sky Sports and BT Sport.

Vodafone Black Friday and Cyber Monday broadband deals

Vodafone’s fastest broadband deals come with a free Apple TV 4K box as well as a year of Apple TV+ for streaming. You can also get unlimited broadband, unlimited UK calls and no price rises while you’re in your contract. Plus, you’ll get an extra discount if you already have a Vodafone Pay Monthly mobile and there’s a £75 voucher to spend at a choice of locations including Zizzi and Amazon.

Vodafone also has a new device called the Gigacube which is an alternative to conventional broadband. It works by transforming 4G and 5G networks into Wi-Fi, so if you live somewhere not covered by superfast broadband, this could be a good option for you:

If you’re interested in a SIM-only mobile plan too, Vodafone’s Vodafone Together plan offers home broadband and mobile data both together, with up to unlimited data in both. You can also get the freebies from each plan included as well, such as an Apple TV 4K if you choose Superfast Extra Broadband and a choice of Amazon Prime, YouTube Premium or Spotify with Entertainment data plans. You can also get a £25 Amazon gift card when you refer a friend.

Sky Black Friday and Cyber Monday broadband deals

Sky always do a good bundle and tend to chuck in Sky TV packages with most of their deals. The best thing is you can customise your order to get the channels you want and add Sky Sports or BT Sport to most options.

You can also check out our full guide to the best Sky Black Friday deals.

Three Black Friday and Cyber Monday broadband deals

Three’s Black Friday deals offer up to £120 in savings plus Apple TV add-ons – it’s a good pick for 4G.

4G broadband | from £17 a month

5G broadband | form £24 a month

Plusnet Black Friday and Cyber Monday broadband deals

Plusnet comes with fixed-price contracts, line rental included, and BT Sport deals for customers. For Black Friday, the £5 and £10 activation fees have also been removed and you’ll also get a £50 Plusnet reward card on these deals:

TalkTalk Black Friday and Cyber Monday broadband deals

TalkTalk’s has some of the fastest average speeds around according to industry regulator Ofcom and you can now access the speeds at some great value prices. All the deals come with line rental, unlimited usage, no set-up fee and a fixed price until 2022 – these are some of our top picks:

Find out more with our guide to the best Black Friday TalkTalk deals.

Post Office Black Friday and Cyber Monday broadband deals

For something a little more straight-forward, the Post Office starts at £17 a month for an average speed of 11 Mbps on a 12-month contract (Three offer a similar deal above for the same price). Or, if you’re after something a little bit faster for downloading, streaming and gaming:

Post Office customers also get F-Secure SAFE internet security free for 6 months.

Virgin Media Black Friday and Cyber Monday broadband deals

Virgin Media is running Black Friday deals with their lowest ever prices on Broadband and bundles. Current packages available range from basic broadband-only offers to big deals including Sky TV, an unlimited SIM and more:

See our full guide to Virgin Media Black Friday deals.

How to work out what’s a good deal: Tips for choosing broadband

There are several factors you need to consider before buying a broadband package.

Check what broadband options are available in your area. Not all providers and types of broadband can be accessed in every location, so make sure you check what is on offer for your postcode.

Not all providers and types of broadband can be accessed in every location, so make sure you check what is on offer for your postcode. Think about how much you will be using your broadband and what for. For anyone working from home, some of the ‘budget’ packages may not be fast enough and you may prefer a fibre deal with unlimited download limits.

For anyone working from home, some of the ‘budget’ packages may not be fast enough and you may prefer a fibre deal with unlimited download limits. When choosing a deal think about the details. You need to consider the price, length of the contract, the data allowance, the broadband speed and if any other benefits such as line rental and subscription services are included in the price.

You need to consider the price, length of the contract, the data allowance, the broadband speed and if any other benefits such as line rental and subscription services are included in the price. Read up on the provider’s customer service and customer satisfaction. Broadband speeds and data aside, it is important to know how easy and painless contacting customer service will be and how quickly any queries or issues will be resolved.

Get the best deals in your inbox! Sign up for our deals newsletter to get the latest offers on TV tech, streaming, gaming, smart home and more. You are now signed up to our deals newsletter! Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our deals newsletters, together with relevant offers and other promotions from our carefully selected partners. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

When does Black Friday 2020 end?

Black Friday fell on 27th November in 2020, less than a month before Christmas. The event began as a US tradition and so it always falls on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

While Black Friday may have been and gone, deals are running throughout the weekend – culminating in the Cyber Monday sale on 30th November this year.

Traditionally, Black Friday discounts have largely only been available in-store, while Cyber Monday was reserved for online deals. However, in recent years the line between the two has become blurred and, now that lockdown restrictions mean that all non-essential stores will have to remain closed, all the deals will be online.

Because there is now less of a distinction between the two shopping events, it is often just branded ‘Black Friday weekend’.

What broadband deals were there last year?

Last year’s Black Friday saw broadband deals from all the major providers including BT, Vodafone, Sky and Virgin Media. One of the best deals was from Vodafone. The network gave away a free Google Nest Hub Max (worth £219) to every customer who bought a fibre package. Other decent offers included TalkTalk cut the price of both its fibre broadband packages to £21.95, and John Lewis gave customers a £40 gift card to spend on their website when they bought a standard broadband package.

Read more on Cyber Monday

Amazon Cyber Monday | AO Cyber Monday | Apple Cyber Monday | Argos Cyber Monday | BT Cyber Monday | Currys Cyber Monday | Dell Cyber Monday | Dyson Cyber Monday | EE Cyber Monday | Game Cyber Monday | iPhone Cyber Monday | John Lewis Cyber Monday | LEGO Cyber Monday | Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday | NOW TV | Phone Cyber Monday | Samsung Cyber Monday | Sky Cyber Monday | Smyths Cyber Monday | TV Cyber Monday | Very Cyber Monday | Virgin Media Cyber Monday

Our experts are working hard to source and research the best deals for you. For the cheapest and latest Black Friday offers still in stock, read our Cyber Monday deals guide. And for more tech discounts, check out the technology section.

Advertisement

Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.