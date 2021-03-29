Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 release date, price and latest news

Rumours about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 have been swirling around since 2021 began. Despite that, Samsung has already held two big launch events; the Galaxy S21 launch in January and the Unpacked event in March (which revealed the Galaxy A72), and still no mention of the Z Fold 3.

Advertisement

However, that doesn’t mean the foldable phone isn’t on its way. After all, we are only three months into 2021 so there’s plenty of time for Samsung to sneak in a reveal.

Plus, it has only been six months since the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 was officially released. That hasn’t stopped the rumours though and they’re unlikely to let up until we hear something concrete from Samsung itself.

This foldable series is still in its infancy but Samsung made significant improvements with the Z Fold 2 and we cannot wait to see what’s in store for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Here is everything we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, including the latest news and rumours around the release date, price and specs.

Are you set on getting a Samsung phone? Take a look at the newly-released Samsung Galaxy S21 and Samsung Galaxy A52 5G to find out about the new features on offer.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 release date

No official release date has been revealed by Samsung just yet, but one report suggests it could be as early as May.

However, its predecessor – the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 – was released in September last year so we wouldn’t rule out a launch in the latter half of the year either. The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 is expected to be revealed around the same time.

How much will the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 cost?

The current Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 cost an eye-watering £1,799 when it was released back in September. We expect the Z Fold 3 to be around the same price point.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs: what will the smartphone look like?

When the original Samsung Galaxy Fold was released in September 2019, the phone was found to be a little too flimsy for our hectic lives. However, Samsung quickly learnt from their mistakes and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 was a vast improvement featuring a strengthened hinge and more durable display.

Now, six months later, we’re already readying ourselves for the third iteration of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. After the major upgrades the Galaxy Z Fold 2 received, don’t expect too many big design changes.

Fans of the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra may be pleased to hear that one report suggests that the new foldable phone might come with support for a S Pen or stylus – like that found with the flagship phone or Samsung’s tablets. This has added fuel to rumours the brand might be axing the Note series.

One area which might see some change is the display. According to one set of reports, the displays on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be smaller at 7-inches (for the internal screen) and 4-inches (for the external). For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 had a 7.6-inch internal display and a 6.23-inch external screen.

There are a number of features we also expect will stay the same. These include 5G support, the multi-window layout and support for all the various Samsung accessories including the Galaxy Bud Live and Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.

We’ll continue to update this page with the latest news, reports and leaked details as we edge closer to that rumoured May release date.

Advertisement

Looking to upgrade your phone? Check out our pick of the best SIM-only deals this month. Or, head to the Technology section for more of the latest news, release date pages and reviews.