Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review: our first look at Samsung’s new smartwatch

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 features WearOS, over 100 fitness activities for tracking and a new 3-in-1 health sensor. A great option if you want a smartwatch that can be worn throughout your day and still be useful for workouts.

Officially announced at today’s Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is the brand’s latest smartwatch and takes a step away from the traditional watch design we’re used to seeing from the Galaxy Watch series.

Unveiled alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 features a digital bezel and WearOS – a joint venture by Google and Samsung.

Ahead of the smartwatch’s release, RadioTimes.com had a chance to get hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Here are our initial thoughts as we take a first look in this Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review: summary

At a glance, the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 more closely resembles that of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 than its predecessor. Featuring a digital bezel and streamlined design, the Samsung Galaxy watch 4 treads the line between being a fitness-focused smartwatch and an everyday watch. Powered by WearOS, the interface is minimalistic but user-friendly, and the aluminium case looks sleek. For those looking to use it to keep active and track your workouts, the smartwatch features over 100 fitness activities to track. This, combined with the new body composition analysis tool, makes the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 one of the best smartwatches released this year.

Price: The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has a starting price of £249. The smartwatch is available to pre-order now at Samsung.

Pros:

User-friendly WearOS interface

Comprehensive body composition analysis

Good selection of fitness activities to track

Good range of colours

Cons:

Digital bezel won’t suit everyone

What is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is the fourth smartwatch in this series to be released by the brand. As the new Galaxy Watch 4 has a more digital-focused, minimalistic design, the smartwatch will be joined by a new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. This model has the more traditional, ‘real watch’ design with a rotating bezel.

What does the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 do?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is available in Bluetooth and LTE editions and comes with features such as sleep tracking, snore detection and tracks over 100 fitness activities. Other features include:

How much is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4?

Is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 good value for money?

With a starting price of £249, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is a mid-priced offering. It is considerably cheaper than the Apple Watch Series 6 but can’t quite be categorised as a budget smartwatch. It instead looks to take on the likes of the Apple Watch SE. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has an aluminium case that feels well-made and is available in a good range of colours. Along with basic fitness and sleep tracking, the smartwatch also offers some more sophisticated features such as snore detection and body composition analysis that looks at skeletal muscle, body fat and water retention. Overall, we would say that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is good value for money.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 design

With a minimalist design, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has a streamlined silhouette. It features an aluminium case and four colour options: black, green, silver, and pink gold.

Rather than the traditional watch design of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, the Galaxy Watch 4 has a digital bezel to navigate the menu. The new WearOS interface is simple enough to navigate, and apps that are compatible with the smartwatch will automatically be installed when downloaded onto your Samsung phone.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is available in two sizes – 40mm and 44mm – giving you the opportunity to find the right size for your wrist size. If you prefer a bigger watch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is available in 42mm and 46mm.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 features

Samsung has designed the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 with the intention that you can wear the watch throughout the day and night. The battery in the Galaxy Watch 4 should last up to 40 hours, and the sleep tracking function will tell you how long you’ve slept, along with details on if you snored and for how long.

There are a number of fitness-related features, including over 100 fitness activities that you can track. If you want a full breakdown of your current health, there is also a new body composition analysis tool. The smartwatch can give you information on skeletal muscle, water retention, and body fat using the new Samsung BioActive Sensor (a 3-in-1 health sensor). The tool does require you to enter your weight and height and then takes a 15-second scan, during which you hold down the two buttons on the right-hand side of the watch. This makes the smartwatch a great option for anyone looking to get more active but doesn’t know where to start.

Our verdict: should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the best smartwatches to be released this year. Designed to be worn throughout the day, during workouts, and even at night, the smartwatch is a great option if you need that extra motivation to keep active. The new Samsung BioActive Sensor is a sophisticated bit of technology that gives users a fairly comprehensive breakdown of their body composition with minimal manual input, and all the basic fitness features such as activity tracking are also available. The design is minimalist but feels sleek, and the new WearOS is easy enough to navigate. With customisable watch faces and four colours to choose from, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is a solid everyday smartwatch.

Our rating:

Design: 5/5

Features: 4/5

Overall rating: 4.5/5

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic will be officially released on 27th August. Prices start at £249 for the Galaxy Watch 4 and at £349 for the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

For more product reviews and guides, head to the Technology section. Looking for a deal? Try our best smartwatch deals page.