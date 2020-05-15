On 15th May, Nintendo announced that NES game Rygar and SNES games Operation Logic Bomb, Panel de Pon (also known as Tetris Attack), and Wild Guns will join the Nintendo Switch Online service, from 20th May. These additions will bring the total number of classic games available to more than 80.

Rygar is an arcade-style game where the player controls a warrior who battles creatures in a quest to defeat the main villain, named Rygar. Operation Logic Bomb has a sci-fi theme, with interdimensional monsters to deal with during a quest to liberate a secret laboratory.

In contrast, what was originally known as Panel de Pon in Japan (but named Tetris Attack in the West) is a logic game, requiring increasingly appearing blocks to be matched by colour and cleared before reaching the top of the screen. The featured characters on the game varied from country to country, with the original version depicting fairies while others adopted popular characters from the Mario universe.

Wild Guns, however, is a space-meets-western mash up following a character called Annie and her bounty hunter, as they shoot enemy robots and attempt to avenge her family’s deaths. Updated versions of the game have been available on other devices in recent years, including the Wii and PlayStation 4 (we've found all the latest PS4 deals here).

