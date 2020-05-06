The best PS4 and PS4 Pro deals for May 2020

Sony released the first PlayStation back in the 1990s and although the trademark controllers look very much the same, the gaming console has come a long way over the past two decades.

Competition from the like of Xbox and Nintendo means brands are constantly looking for ways to make their newest machines stand out from the crowd.

The current PlayStation 4 model has inbuilt Wifi, up to 1TB memory and ultra-realistic graphics. There’s now also the updated PS4 Slim version, as well as the PS4 Pro, which Sony have labelled “the most powerful PlayStation ever made.”

Many popular games have seen multiple incarnations over the years, with ground-breaking new favourites emerging all the time. If you’re looking to buy a PS4, choosing a bundle deal could be a more cost-effective way to get your hands on your favourite game and are often the best value PS4 offers. Console bundles frequently include top games like FIFA 20 and Fortnite with a Now TV pass.

What is the difference between PS4 and PS4 slim?

The PS4 and PS4 Slim work in exactly the same way. The “Slim” model is simply a thinner console than the original PS4 design.

What is the difference between PS4 and PS4 Pro?

The PS4 Pro is a more powerful, 4K version of the PS4. Compared to the standard PS4, the PS4 Pro should be able to load games faster and the graphics will be improved. For instance, the picture will be sharper and the textures more defined while shade and light, in particular, will tend to look more realistic.

Both consoles have the same 1TB storage options and 8GB memory, although the memory on the PS4 Pro runs faster so the overall performance should be better. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and HDR (High Dynamic Range – enhanced colours and detail on images) features are present on both versions.

The best PS4 bundle deals

We’ve put together a list of the best PS4 deals you can get your hands on now with all the most popular games.

PS4 500GB with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, £399

eBay

Buy now at Amazon for £495 – be sure to check sellers carefully before purchasing

PS4 500GB with Days Gone, £299.99

Very

Buy now at Very for £249.99

PlayStation 4 1TB + FIFA 20 + The Division 2 + NOW TV two month pass

Buy now at Game for £309

PlayStation 4 1TB + Spider-Man + NOW TV two month pass

Buy now at Game for £299

PlayStation 4 with Grand Theft Auto V

Buy now at Game for £349.99

PS4 Slim 500GB with Red Dead Redemption II, £369

The Game Collection

Buy now at Amazon from £399.99 – be sure to check sellers carefully before purchasing

The best PS4 Pro bundle deals

These are some of the cheapest and best value deals on the market now for a PS4 Pro bundle.

PS4 Pro and Fortnite Neo, £349.99

Amazon

Buy Buy now at Game for £349.99

PS4 Pro with FIFA 20, £359.99

Amazon

Buy now at Very for £349.99

PS4 Pro with Red Dead Redemption 2, £449.95

Buy now at Game for £449.70

PS4 Pro with Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare, £349.99

Game

Buy now at Very for £399.99

The best PS4 controller only deals

There are a range of PS4 controllers to choose from and these are the best deals available at the moment for some of the different types out there.

DualShock 4 Wireless Bluetooth Game Controller – Camo, £65

eBay

Buy now at Amazon from £70 – be sure to check sellers carefully before purchasing

Gioteck VX-4 Wired PS4 Controller – Titanium, £19.99

Argos

Buy now at Argos for £19.99

Nacon PS4 Compact Controller – Crystal Blue, £24.99

Argos

Buy now at Argos for £24.99

DualShock 4 Controller – Gold, £80.20

Amazon

Buy now at Amazon from £72 – be sure to check sellers carefully before purchasing

Astro C40 TR PS4 Controller, £189.99

Argos

Buy now at Argos for £189.99

Razer Raiju Ultimate Wireless PS4 Controller, £162.99

Argos

Buy now at Argos for £162.99