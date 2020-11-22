iPhone XR v iPhone 11: What’s the difference? Your buyer’s guide

Apple’s annual release schedule means we have many iPhones on the market at the same time – which can make it awfully confusing as to which iPhone is which.

It doesn’t help that Apple briefly broke their number system – but the iPhone XR is in fact the predecessor to the iPhone 11. With the recent announcement of the iPhone 12, the iPhone 11 is now set to get a discount – with the iPhone XR likely to get an even more dramatic price drop.

But is the iPhone XR still worth getting even with a discount, or are the additions to the iPhone 11 just too good?

There are arguments for both sides – and with both mobiles offering multiple models, it can often get confusing figuring out the exact difference between both generations.

We’ll highlight the key differences below, along with advice based on budget, features, and day-to-day use so you can make an informed decision in the upcoming Black Friday sales.

iPhone XR vs iPhone 11

Design

Unlike the radical redesign of the iPhone 12, the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 have an almost identical design – the dimensions are exactly the same, with an almost edge-to-edge screen and a notch at the top for the cameras.

The main difference in the design seems to be the water resistance, as the iPhone 11 can survive up to two metres underwater as opposed to one metre for the iPhone XR.

Price

The iPhone XR starts at £499 for the 64GB version. The iPhone 11 starts at £599 for the 64GB edition, and goes up to £1,044 for the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Storage

The iPhone XR and iPhone 11 are available in 64GB and 128GB, but the iPhone 11 range is also available in 256GB and 512GB for the Pro models.

Camera

The iPhone 12 has a single 12MP wide camera, something of a rarity these days. The iPhone 11 is slightly more up to speed with a second 12MP ultra-wide lens, and the Pro and Pro Max models add a third telephoto lens.

Processor

Both iPhones use Apple’s own processors – the iPhone XR uses the A12 Bionic Chip, whereas the iPhone 11 uses the A13 chipset. Unsurprisingly, the A13 Bionic Chip is the faster of the two, offering not only a 20 per cent increase in performance but also greater power efficiency – benefitting battery life as well.

Screen Size

The iPhone XR and iPhone 11 are handily both 6.1 inches, so you can get a decent screen size either way. The iPhone 11 Pro, however, is slightly smaller at 5.8inches, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max is a larger 6.5inches.

5G support

Neither the XR nor the 11 support 5G connectivity – Apple wouldn’t embrace the high-speed data network until the iPhone 12.

Connectivity

As with all iPhones released since 2012, the XR and 11 both use lightning chargers. They also both support Qi wireless charging.

Colours

The iPhone XR is available in six colours: black, blue, red, white, coral and yellow.

The iPhone 11 is available in six (different) colours: black, green, yellow, purple, white, (product) red. The Pro models, however, were only available in Silver, Gold, Space Gray, Midnight Green.

Key differences

Faster processor : the iPhone 11’s A12 chip improves performance by 20%

: the iPhone 11’s A12 chip improves performance by 20% Bigger storage options: The iPhone 11 adds 256GB and 512GB storage options

The iPhone 11 adds 256GB and 512GB storage options Better camera: The iPhone 11 adds an extra ultra-wide lens (and a telephoto on the Pro models)

Should I buy the iPhone XR or the iPhone 11?

The differences between the two are relatively small – unless you’re a keen photographer or an avid memory hoarder, there’s few must-have features on the iPhone 11. While the iPhone 11 would be a great purchase if you could get a good contract phone deal, it’s up to personal opinion whether more camera lenses and a slightly speedier processor justifies a £100 price increase.

