Best mobile phone deals and contracts ahead of Black Friday 2020

With so many retailers and networks out there, it can often be pretty difficult to know whether you are getting a decent deal on your mobile phone contract or not.

And although upcoming shopping events like Black Friday cause falling prices across the mobile phone sector, it can still be a challenge to decipher a genuine bargain.

Below, we’ve done our best to find the mobile phone deals and contracts that are worth your time (and money) to ensure you don’t have to wait for the discounts.

For those of us who can’t wait until November, here are the best mobile phone deals and contracts available right now.

Best mobile phone deals and contracts ahead of Black Friday

Best EE deals

EE is the largest mobile operating network in the UK and always has a collection of offers on the go. Some of the best deals at the moment include 3 months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bundle or a Galaxy Fit2 when you order the brand-new Samsung Galaxy s20 FE 5G as well as 10% off for existing customers. You can also get a £50 Amazon voucher if you refer a friend, and students can get 20% off their monthly bill.

EE has also partnered with Apple to bring you some exclusive iPhone deals. The Full Works Plan will get you Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade with unlimited data for 24 months, or choose one of them for free as a smart benefit with an iPhone purchase.

Best Vodafone deals

Carphone Warehouse is offering an array of discounted Vodafone contracts that are offering extra data at no added cost. Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Google and OPPO all have models that benefit from the deal.

Vodafone themselves are offering an Annual Upgrade Promise when you buy an iPhone 11 or iPhone SE on a 24-month plan – meaning you get the latest iPhone every year with no upgrade fees:

Best iD Mobile deals

Carphone Warehouse-owned iD Mobile is a low-cost network that consistently has a range of Pay Monthly and SIM-only contract deals. Savings can be found on Apple and Samsung at the moment and many of the offers start with the low upfront cost of just £9.99.

Best Three deals

Three’s current mobile phone contract deals include a range of free benefits such as free Spotify and YouTube Premium. It is also a great network to consider if you are often travelling because Three was voted the Best Network for Roaming at the uSwitch Mobile Awards 2020.

Best Virgin deals

All of the plans below come with unlimited texts and minutes, and then varying data depending on your usage. The best offers include a free Google Nest Mini when you buy an OPPO Find X2 Lite on a monthly contract, and a free Galaxy Watch Active with a Samsung Galaxy S20 5G plan.

Best 02 deals

O2 is renowned for throwing in freebies with its plans so it is no surprise that the network’s current deals offer more than the typical unlimited data package. Customers buying Pay Monthly contracts from O2 are able to claim a bunch of free subscriptions to the likes of Disney+, Audible, Apple TV+, and Amazon Prime Video.

