All very exciting, and Xerneas is the luminous icing on the cake.

Let's take a look at how to catch it!

How to get Xerneas in Pokémon Go

There are actually a couple of ways to catch Xerneas in Pokémon Go, so you're free to take the route that best suits you. Catch it by doing one of the following:

Defeating Xerneas in 5-star battles

Through the Go Battle League

For now, let's take a closer look at those raid battles.

If you're wanting to catch Xerneas in Pokémon Go raid battles, then you'd better hurry up!

Xerneas is will appear in five-star raids from Thursday 21st August 21 – Tuesday 3rd September 2024.

Xerneas weakness in Pokémon Go

If you're going up against Xerneas in battle, you should be aware if its weaknesses.

As Xerneas is a fairy-type Pokémon, it's particularly weak against poison and steel attacks. Don't bother using dark, bug, and fighting attacks, because it's resistant to them. It's super resistant to dragon attacks, to avoid a dragon Pokémon counter at all costs!

Best Xerneas counters in Pokémon Go

So which Pokémon should we use against Xerneas? As we've seen, it's weak against steel and poison attacks, so we should bear that in mind when choosing a counter.

Some of the most effective attacks are Metal Claw, Iron Head, Thunder Shock, Poison Jab, and Sludge Bomb.

So if you can, pick Pokémon with these attacks. Good luck!

