How to get Xerneas in Pokémon Go: Raid battle dates and weakness
Catch this graceful creature in no time.
Wondering how to get Xerneas in Pokémon Go? The fairy-type Pokémon was the mascot of Pokémon X (if you're wondering why it looks familiar), and its glowing antlers and graceful appearance are sure to brighten up your collection.
We've been spoiled recently by the raid battles in Pokémon Go. From the classic first generation Ditto, to the upcoming Morpeko. The latter might even add a new gameplay element to the game.
All very exciting, and Xerneas is the luminous icing on the cake.
Let's take a look at how to catch it!
How to get Xerneas in Pokémon Go
There are actually a couple of ways to catch Xerneas in Pokémon Go, so you're free to take the route that best suits you. Catch it by doing one of the following:
- Defeating Xerneas in 5-star battles
- Through the Go Battle League
For now, let's take a closer look at those raid battles.
Raid battle dates for Xerneas in Pokémon Go
If you're wanting to catch Xerneas in Pokémon Go raid battles, then you'd better hurry up!
Xerneas is will appear in five-star raids from Thursday 21st August 21 – Tuesday 3rd September 2024.
Xerneas weakness in Pokémon Go
If you're going up against Xerneas in battle, you should be aware if its weaknesses.
As Xerneas is a fairy-type Pokémon, it's particularly weak against poison and steel attacks. Don't bother using dark, bug, and fighting attacks, because it's resistant to them. It's super resistant to dragon attacks, to avoid a dragon Pokémon counter at all costs!
Best Xerneas counters in Pokémon Go
So which Pokémon should we use against Xerneas? As we've seen, it's weak against steel and poison attacks, so we should bear that in mind when choosing a counter.
Some of the most effective attacks are Metal Claw, Iron Head, Thunder Shock, Poison Jab, and Sludge Bomb.
So if you can, pick Pokémon with these attacks. Good luck!
