You can also nab extra wrestlers by using WWE 2K24 locker codes. These unlock special personas, such as the Mattel Epic John Cena Action Figure.

It’s just as well you can scroll through them all here rather than trying to navigate through the character selection menu in-game, as it’s honestly quite the dizzying experience.

With that said, there’s a veritable wealth to look through, so read on to see if your favourite pro wrestler has made the cut and find out when the DLC wrestlers will become available.

WWE 2K24 roster: Full list of wrestlers and incoming DLC

Below is the full roster of WWE 2K24 wrestlers separated into Legends, RAW, Smackdown, NXT and Managers, as well as all the upcoming wrestlers, managers and hosts that will be added as DLC.

WWE 2K24 Legends roster

'Macho Man' Randy Savage

'Ravishing' Rick Rude

'Rowdy' Roddy Piper

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin

'Superstar' Billy Graham – Part of the Nightmare Family Pack

Bad Bunny

Batista

Beth Phoenix

Big Boss Man

Boogeyman

Booker T

Bray Wyatt

Bret 'Hitman' Hart

British Bulldog

Bruno Sammartino

Cactus Jack

Chyna

Diesel

Doink The Clown

Dude Love

Dusty Rhodes – Part of the Nightmare Family Pack

Eric Bischoff

Eve Torres

Faarooq

George 'The Animal' Steele

Harley Race

Hollywood Hogan

Hulk Hogan

Jake 'The Snake' Roberts

JBL

Jerry 'The King' Lawler

Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart

John Cena

Kane

Ken Shamrock

Kevin Nash

Kurt Angle

Lita

Mankind

Maryse

Mighty Molly

Molly Holly

Muhammad Ali

Razor Ramon

Rick Steiner

Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat

Rikishi

Rob Van Dam

Ronda Rousey

Scott Hall

Scott Steiner

Shane McMahon

Shawn Michaels

Stacy Keibler

Stephanie McMahon

Stardust – Part of the Nightmare Family Pack

Ted DiBiase

The Fiend

The Hurricane

The Rock

The Undertaker

Triple H

Trish Stratus

Tyler Breeze

Ultimate Warrior

Umaga

Uncle Howdy

Vader

Wade Barrett

William Regal

X-Pac

Yokozuna

WWE 2K24 RAW roster

Akira Tozawa

Alexa Bliss

Becky Lynch

Bianca Belair

Big E

Braun Strowman

Bronson Reed

Candice LeRae

Carmella

Cedric Alexander

Chad Gable

Chelsea Green

Cody Rhodes

Damian Priest

Dexter Lumis

Dominik Mysterio

Drew McIntyre

Erik

Finn Balor

Giovanni Vinci

Gunther

Indi Hartwell

Ivar

JD McDonagh

Jey Uso

Johnny Gargano

Kofi Kingston

Liv Morgan

Ludwig Kaiser

Maxxine Dupri

Natalya

Nikki Cross

Otis

Piper Niven

Raquel Rodriguez

Rhea Ripley

Ricochet

R-Truth

Sami Zayn

Seth 'Freakin' Rollins

Shayna Baszler

Shinsuke Nakamura

Sonya Deville

Tegan Nox

The Miz

Tommaso Ciampa

Valhalla

Xavier Woods

Zoey Stark

WWE 2K24 Smackdown roster

AJ Styles

Alba Fyre

Angelo Dawkins

Ashante 'Thee' Adonis

Asuka

Austin Theory

Bayley

Bobby Lashley

Butch

Cameron Grimes

Charlotte Flair

Cruz Del Toro

Dakota Kai

Elton Prince

Grayson Waller

Isla Dawn

IYO SKY

Jimmy Uso

Joaquin Wilde

Karl Anderson

Karrion Kross

Katana Chance

Kayden Carter

Kevin Owens

Kit Wilson

LA Knight

Logan Paul

Luke Gallows

Michin Mia Yim

Montez Ford

MVP

Omos

Randy Orton

Rey Mysterio

Ridge Holland

Robert Roode

Roman Reigns

Santos Escobar

Scarlett

Sheamus

Shotzi

Solo Sikoa

Tamina

Xia Li

Zelina Vega

WWE 2K24 NXT roster

Andre Chase

Angel Garza

Apollo Crews

Axiom

Baron Corbin

Blair Davenport

Bron Breakker

Brooks Jensen

Brutus Creed

Carmelo Hayes

Channing 'Stacks' Lorenzo

Cora Jade

Damon Kemp

Dijak

Drew Gulak

Duke Hudson

Fallon Henley

Gigi Dolin

Humberto

Ilja Dragunov

Ivy Nile

Jacy Jayne

Jinder Mahal

Joe Coffey

Joe Gacy

Josh Briggs

Julius Creed

Mark Coffey

Nathan Frazer

Nikkita Lyons

Noam Dar

Roxanne Perez

Sanga

SCRYPTS

Thea Hail

Tiffany Stratton

Tony D'Angelo

Trick Williams

Tyler Bate

Veer Mahaan

Wendy Choo

Wes Lee

Wolfgang

WWE 2K24 Manager roster

Adam Pearce

B-Fab

Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan

Cathy Kelley

Mick Foley

Miss Elizabeth

Paul Bearer

Paul Heyman

Theodore Long

WWE 2K24 upcoming DLC wrestlers roster

As part of the Season Pass, you will unlock the following wrestlers over the course of 2024.

ECW Punk Pack – 15th May 2024

CM Punk

Bubba Ray Dudley

D-Von Dudley

Sandman

Terry Funk

Post Malone & Friends Pack – 26th June 2024

Post Malone

Sensational Sherri

Mosh

Thrasher

Honky Tonk Man

Jimmy Hart – Manager

Pat McAfee Show Pack – 24th July 2024

Pat McAfee

Playable co-hosts – Unconfirmed who the co-hosts will be

Global Superstars Pack – 20th September 2024

Jade Cargill

Nia Jax

Michelle McCool

Carlito

Kairi Sane

Lyra Valkyria

Dragon Lee

WCW Pack - 13th November 2024

Diamond Dallas Page

Iron Sheik

Mr Perfect

Great Muta

Lex Luger

