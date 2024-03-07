WWE 2K24 roster: Full list of wrestlers and incoming DLC
Who will you step in the ring as?
WWE 2K24 is jam-packed full of wrestlers, and we’ve got the roster laid out for you alongside a full list of incoming DLCs that are set to add even more down the line.
Even before the DLCs arrive, players can choose from 250 playable characters in WWE 2K24 at launch, making it one of the biggest line-ups in a wrestling game ever.
You can also nab extra wrestlers by using WWE 2K24 locker codes. These unlock special personas, such as the Mattel Epic John Cena Action Figure.
It’s just as well you can scroll through them all here rather than trying to navigate through the character selection menu in-game, as it’s honestly quite the dizzying experience.
With that said, there’s a veritable wealth to look through, so read on to see if your favourite pro wrestler has made the cut and find out when the DLC wrestlers will become available.
Below is the full roster of WWE 2K24 wrestlers separated into Legends, RAW, Smackdown, NXT and Managers, as well as all the upcoming wrestlers, managers and hosts that will be added as DLC.
WWE 2K24 Legends roster
- 'Macho Man' Randy Savage
- 'Ravishing' Rick Rude
- 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper
- 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin
- 'Superstar' Billy Graham – Part of the Nightmare Family Pack
- Andre The Giant
- Bad Bunny
- Batista
- Beth Phoenix
- Big Boss Man
- Boogeyman
- Booker T
- Bray Wyatt
- Bret 'Hitman' Hart
- British Bulldog
- Bruno Sammartino
- Cactus Jack
- Chyna
- Diesel
- Doink The Clown
- Dude Love
- Dusty Rhodes – Part of the Nightmare Family Pack
- Eddie Guerrero
- Eric Bischoff
- Eve Torres
- Faarooq
- George 'The Animal' Steele
- Harley Race
- Hollywood Hogan
- Hulk Hogan
- Jake 'The Snake' Roberts
- JBL
- Jerry 'The King' Lawler
- Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart
- John Cena
- Kane
- Ken Shamrock
- Kevin Nash
- Kurt Angle
- Lita
- Mankind
- Maryse
- Mighty Molly
- Molly Holly
- Muhammad Ali
- Razor Ramon
- Rick Steiner
- Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat
- Rikishi
- Rob Van Dam
- Ronda Rousey
- Scott Hall
- Scott Steiner
- Shane McMahon
- Shawn Michaels
- Stacy Keibler
- Stephanie McMahon
- Stardust – Part of the Nightmare Family Pack
- Syxx
- Ted DiBiase
- The Fiend
- The Hurricane
- The Rock
- The Undertaker
- Triple H
- Trish Stratus
- Tyler Breeze
- Ultimate Warrior
- Umaga
- Uncle Howdy
- Vader
- Wade Barrett
- William Regal
- X-Pac
- Yokozuna
WWE 2K24 RAW roster
- Akira Tozawa
- Alexa Bliss
- Becky Lynch
- Bianca Belair
- Big E
- Braun Strowman
- Bronson Reed
- Candice LeRae
- Carmella
- Cedric Alexander
- Chad Gable
- Chelsea Green
- Cody Rhodes
- Damian Priest
- Dexter Lumis
- Dominik Mysterio
- Drew McIntyre
- Erik
- Finn Balor
- Giovanni Vinci
- Gunther
- Indi Hartwell
- Ivar
- JD McDonagh
- Jey Uso
- Johnny Gargano
- Kofi Kingston
- Liv Morgan
- Ludwig Kaiser
- Maxxine Dupri
- Natalya
- Nikki Cross
- Otis
- Piper Niven
- Raquel Rodriguez
- Rhea Ripley
- Ricochet
- R-Truth
- Sami Zayn
- Seth 'Freakin' Rollins
- Shayna Baszler
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Sonya Deville
- Tegan Nox
- The Miz
- Tommaso Ciampa
- Valhalla
- Xavier Woods
- Zoey Stark
WWE 2K24 Smackdown roster
- AJ Styles
- Alba Fyre
- Angelo Dawkins
- Ashante 'Thee' Adonis
- Asuka
- Austin Theory
- Bayley
- Bobby Lashley
- Butch
- Cameron Grimes
- Charlotte Flair
- Cruz Del Toro
- Dakota Kai
- Elton Prince
- Grayson Waller
- Isla Dawn
- IYO SKY
- Jimmy Uso
- Joaquin Wilde
- Karl Anderson
- Karrion Kross
- Katana Chance
- Kayden Carter
- Kevin Owens
- Kit Wilson
- LA Knight
- Logan Paul
- Luke Gallows
- Michin Mia Yim
- Montez Ford
- MVP
- Omos
- Randy Orton
- Rey Mysterio
- Ridge Holland
- Robert Roode
- Roman Reigns
- Santos Escobar
- Scarlett
- Sheamus
- Shotzi
- Solo Sikoa
- Tamina
- Xia Li
- Zelina Vega
WWE 2K24 NXT roster
- Andre Chase
- Angel Garza
- Apollo Crews
- Axiom
- Baron Corbin
- Blair Davenport
- Bron Breakker
- Brooks Jensen
- Brutus Creed
- Carmelo Hayes
- Channing 'Stacks' Lorenzo
- Cora Jade
- Damon Kemp
- Dijak
- Drew Gulak
- Duke Hudson
- Fallon Henley
- Gigi Dolin
- Humberto
- Ilja Dragunov
- Ivy Nile
- Jacy Jayne
- Jinder Mahal
- Joe Coffey
- Joe Gacy
- Josh Briggs
- Julius Creed
- Mark Coffey
- Nathan Frazer
- Nikkita Lyons
- Noam Dar
- Roxanne Perez
- Sanga
- SCRYPTS
- Thea Hail
- Tiffany Stratton
- Tony D'Angelo
- Trick Williams
- Tyler Bate
- Veer Mahaan
- Wendy Choo
- Wes Lee
- Wolfgang
WWE 2K24 Manager roster
- Adam Pearce
- B-Fab
- Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan
- Cathy Kelley
- Mick Foley
- Miss Elizabeth
- Paul Bearer
- Paul Heyman
- Theodore Long
WWE 2K24 upcoming DLC wrestlers roster
As part of the Season Pass, you will unlock the following wrestlers over the course of 2024.
ECW Punk Pack – 15th May 2024
- CM Punk
- Bubba Ray Dudley
- D-Von Dudley
- Sandman
- Terry Funk
Post Malone & Friends Pack – 26th June 2024
- Post Malone
- Sensational Sherri
- Mosh
- Thrasher
- Honky Tonk Man
- Jimmy Hart – Manager
Pat McAfee Show Pack – 24th July 2024
- Pat McAfee
- Playable co-hosts – Unconfirmed who the co-hosts will be
Global Superstars Pack – 20th September 2024
- Jade Cargill
- Nia Jax
- Michelle McCool
- Carlito
- Kairi Sane
- Lyra Valkyria
- Dragon Lee
WCW Pack - 13th November 2024
- Diamond Dallas Page
- Iron Sheik
- Mr Perfect
- Great Muta
- Lex Luger
