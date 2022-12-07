Unfortunately, publisher 2K Sports has yet to reveal the next entry in its popular wrestling sim but that doesn’t stop speculation, leaks and rumours.

It’s been a hot minute since the last game in the long-running wrestling series launched, so people have begun wondering when the WWE 2K23 release date might be.

Given that the development team and publisher took a year break and didn’t release WWE 2K21, there’s no guarantee that WWE 2K23 will even materialise. We feel like that is extremely unlikely, however, thanks to the success of 2K22. Expect 2K to announce its new wrestling game any time soon.

Below, we’ll run through our best educated guesses and any rumours we’ve come across as to when the WWE 2K23 release date should be, when you’ll be able to pre-order it, what platforms it’ll be available on, and more. Of course, we’ll update this page with any new information when it is confirmed.

There is no official WWE 2K23 release date as the game is not yet confirmed. Given that WWE 2K22 released in March 2022, however, it’s a safe bet to expect its sequel to launch sometime in March 2023.

With WrestleMania 39 likely due to take place in early April 2023, timing the release of WWE 2K23 to just before then is just good marketing and makes sense for all parties.

Can I pre-order WWE 2K23?

As the game is yet to be officially announced, you cannot currently pre-order WWE 2K23. If the March 2023 release window is accurate, however, you should be able to pre-order from your preferred retailer soon.

Which consoles and platforms can play WWE 2K23?

Whenever WWE 2K23 does release, you can be safe to bet it launching on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. We could still be seeing last-gen versions of the game on PS4 and Xbox One, though, but time will tell.

More like this

As the WWE 2K22 didn’t release on Nintendo Switch, we’d be surprised if 2K23 releases on Nintendo’s handheld/home console hybrid - but we’ve been surprised before. Until 2K Sports unveils the game, though, we don’t know for sure which platforms and consoles WWE 2K23 will release on.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

WWE 2K23 gameplay and story details

As the game is yet to be formally confirmed, it’s difficult to judge what to expect when it comes to gameplay and a story mode in WWE 2K23. It’s easy to guess that the game will build upon the successful foundations laid out in WWE 2K22, however.

According to the unofficial WWE 2K23 News Twitter account, it’d be wise to bet on the development team pushing the MyFaction Mode. Whether you liked it or not, it looked to have made good money for the publisher so it’s likely to stay and be expanded upon.

Expect plenty of fresh wrestling stars added to the roster, along with a staple of returning stars and wrestling icons from yesteryear. A roster refresh is always one of the more exciting additions in any sports/fighting game, and it’s no different here.

Is there a WWE 2K23 trailer?

There is currently no WWE 2K23 trailer. The game has yet to be announced, but when it is confirmed, you’d better believe a trailer will launch alongside the announcement. We’ll update this page with the first trailer that’s released.

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.