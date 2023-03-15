John Cena curated the soundtrack in the latest WWE game and it’s a solid list of metal, rock, hip-hop, R&B and more. You'll find the likes of Metallica, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Doja Cat on this playlist.

Wrestling and its soundtrack of heavy metal, hip-hop and rock music (to name a few of its popular genres) go hand-in-hand, and music is a big part of the fun associated with the sport. Fans of the games are wondering what songs the WWE 2K23 soundtrack contains. Thankfully, we now know the full list.

There are just 12 tracks included but all of them fit the WWE mould as you’d expect. You can always create your own Spotify playlist to play over the game if the soundtrack isn’t to your tastes.

Read on below to discover the full list of songs in WWE 2K23. Scroll to the end of the page to listen to the WWE 2K23 soundtrack.

WWE 2K23 soundtrack: All songs confirmed

The full WWE 2K23 soundtrack contains just 12 songs but the John Cena-curated list is a good one. No track should feel out of place in the game, even if you do end up hearing them all quite a lot if you play the game often.

Here is the complete official WWE 2K23 soundtrack:

Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52 - Bizarrap & Quevedo

- Bizarrap & Quevedo No More Tears to Cry - Bullet For My Valentine

- Bullet For My Valentine Dame Lu - Dei V ft. Omar Courtz

- Dei V ft. Omar Courtz Vegas - Doja Cat

- Doja Cat JACK - HARDY

- HARDY Grounds - IDLES

- IDLES Ramen & OJ - Joyner Lucas & Lil Baby

- Joyner Lucas & Lil Baby Shipwreck - Letdown.

- Letdown. SUVs - Luciano

- Luciano Sad But True - Metallica

- Metallica Take What You Want - Post Malone ft. Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott

- Post Malone ft. Ozzy Osbourne & Travis Scott Can't Stop - Red Hot Chili Peppers

If you want to listen to the soundtrack outside of the game, you can do so on Apple Music.

How to listen to the WWE 2K23 soundtrack

You can stream the entire soundtrack as an album thanks to its official release on Apple Music. You can listen to a preview below:

It doesn’t appear as though you can purchase the WWE 2K23 soundtrack, so you’ll have to make do with streaming them on whatever of the two above platforms you prefer.

Again, it is worth pointing out that you should be able to play your own curated Spotify playlist over the game on PC, Xbox, or PlayStation if John Cena’s curated vision isn't for you or you fancy a change.

With Can’t Stop on the list, though, you can’t go far wrong. What an all-timer of a bop that track is.

WWE 2K23 is released on Friday 17th March – you can pre-order now through GAME and Amazon.

