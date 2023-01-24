With the release date announced, pre-orders have been opened and gameplay details have been confirmed. It's an exciting time to be a wrestling fan.

The WWE 2K23 release date has been confirmed, and better yet, we don't have long to wait. John Cena graces the cover this time around, leading many to question why the box-art should be blank - but hey-ho.

Read on to find out everything there is to know about WWE 2K23, including when its release date is, how to pre-order, and to get the low-down on some of its gameplay details.

The WWE 2K23 release date is 17th March 2023, it has been confirmed by the publisher, with pre-orders now available at the likes of GAME and Amazon.

That's the release date for the Standard Edition of the game, anyway. Players who opt for the more expensive premium editions will be able to play three days earlier, on 14th March 2023.

Can I pre-order WWE 2K23?

Yes, you can pre-order WWE 2K23. There are four different versions of the game: Standard Edition, Cross-Gen Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Icon Edition. Pre-ordering all versions of the game will grant you the playable Bad Bunny DLC and Ruby Bad Bunny MyFaction Card.

You can pre-order the Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition at GAME. The Deluxe Edition is a GAME exclusive in the UK. You can also pre-order the Standard Edition of WWE 2K23 on Amazon.

The Deluxe Edition of the game comes with the Season Pass which will include all five post-launch DLC characters, a MyRise Mega-Boost pack (with 200 additional Attribute Points), and the Supercharger pack which unlocks all WWE Legends and Throwback Arenas. It also includes a John Cena EVO card, Emerald-Tier Bianca Belair card, and Gold-Tier Asuka and Edge cards.

On top of all that, the Deluxe Edition also includes three Basic Day 1 MyFaction card packs.

Then there's the Icon Edition. This comes with everything above, plus three days' early access and more. The Ruthless Aggression pack is included here which grants you throwback John Cena, Randy Orton, Batista, and Brock Lesnar. It also includes the Wrestlemania 22 arena and the John Cena Legacy Championship.

Also, as part of the Icon Edition is the Bonus pack which includes a Paul Heyman Emerald-Tier Manager MyFaction card and three Deluxe Premium Launch MyFaction packs.

You can pre-order the Icon Edition of the game digitally only through the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, and on Steam.

You can also pre-order the Cross-Gen Edition of the game, which comes with the PS4 and Ps5 Standard Edition or Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S Standard Edition.

Which consoles and platforms can play WWE 2K23?

WWE 2K23 is releasing on PC (via Steam), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Sorry, Switch fans, you won't be playing the latest wrestling game on Nintendo's hybrid console.

WWE 2K23 gameplay and story details

WWE 2K23 comes with the modes you'd expect. This includes Wargames, which delivers 3v3 and 4v4 multiplayer action within two side-by-side rings.

Joining Wargames is Showcase. This is the main story mode of the game and is an interactive sports documentary about and narrated by John Cena. In this mode you'll rediscover Cena's glittering 20-year WWE superstar career and even take on the roles of his marquee opponents as you try to stop him.

MyFaction returns with online multiplayer and joins Universe Mode in making up the rest of the game's offerings. In Universe Mode, you'll be in charge of WWE and put together its rosters, champions and more in a kind of ultimate wrestling sandbox.

MyRise mode, meanwhile, has you take a wrestler from the start of their career and rise them to superstardom with distinct storylines. Finally, MyGM mode gives you control of a weekly show in which you take on rival managers to earn brand supremacy. This mode has been expanded to allow for multiple seasons, more match types, and more.

Is there a WWE 2K23 trailer?

Yes! There is a trailer showing off the game's Showcase mode detailing John Cena's 20-year career. Watch it below - if you can see it.

