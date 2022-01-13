Warzone update patch notes today (13th January): File size & playlist changes
CoD Warzone has received a big update, and here's what you need to know about the patch notes and file size.
The world of Call of Duty never stays still for long, and today (13th January 2022) we’ve got another big pile of Warzone patch notes to prove it.
If you’ve been prompted to download this CoD update today and you’re wondering what it is (and how big a file size you need to make room for), we’ve got all the answers you seek right here.
To put it simply, today’s update brings with it a batch of new content under the title Season 1 Reloaded – this is a major overhaul that comes midway through the first season of crossover content between Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific.
Keep on reading to learn what exactly is in today’s Warzone patch notes, and all the other essential details! Or click one of these links to jump to the bit you’re most interested in.
Jump to:
- Warzone update size
- Warzone patch notes today
- New Mode: Vanguard Plunder
- New Operator: Isabella
- New in the Store: Attack on Titan Levi Edition Bundle
- Bug Fixes
- Weapons Changes
- Attachments Changes
- Playlist Changes
Call of Duty: Warzone update size today (13th January 2022)
The developers from Raven Software have confirmed the following file sizes for this week’s Call of Duty: Warzone update. The Warzone update size varies depending on your platform of choice and whether you have Modern Warfare installed as well:
- PS4 and PS5: 4.8 GB
- Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S: 5.1 GB
- PC: 3.9 GB (Warzone only) or 8.0 GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare)
Call of Duty: Warzone patch notes today (13th January 2022)
New Mode: Vanguard Plunder
The developers said in the official patch notes blog: “We’ve curated a 1940s take on the tried, tested and well loved mode… Plunder! Drop in now to reexperience Plunder with the WWII ruleset that you’ve seen across other Vanguard game modes – but this time where Cash extraction is no longer a given. The spoils of war are now in your hands, so take what’s yours!”
New Operator: Isabella
Isabella Rosario Dulnuan Reyes: S.O.T.F. Trident is the game’s latest operator. You can acquire Isabella via featured Bundles, which are set for launch during Season One.
New in the Store: Attack on Titan Levi Edition Bundle
The newest addition to the store is the Tracer Pack: Attack on Titan Levi Edition Bundle – fans were promised a CoD/Attack on Titan crossover, and this bundle is it!
The 10-item Store Bundle includes:
- “Survey Corps” Legendary Operator Skin
- “History” Legendary Weapon Blueprint
- “Ymir Curse” Legendary Weapon Blueprint
- “Titan Piercer” Legendary Weapon Blueprint
- “Secret Keeper” Epic Charm
- “One Hot Potato” Rare Sticker
- “Wings of Freedom” Rare Emblem
- “Steel Cut” Legendary Finishing Move
- “Ultrahard Steel” Legendary MVP Highlight
- “Vertical Maneuver” Legendary Highlight Intro
Bug Fixes
In the next few sections of this article, we’ve pulled together the exact wording from the Raven Software blog post about this update. This is the official word on what has changed:
- Fixed several issues causing instability on the Xbox and PlayStation platforms. More fixes to come.
- Fixed an issue that was causing crashes on the PlayStation 5.
- Fixed an issue with the Packed Powder Attachment where it was increasing Locational Multipliers.
- Fixed an issue with the Double Barrel (VG) where its Akimbo Gun Perk was not properly decreasing Damage.
- Fixed an issue with the Submachine Gun Alpha (VG) where its VDD 189mm Short Barrel was incorrectly affecting Locational Multipliers.
- Fixed an issue with the Assault Rifle Charlie (VG) where its SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Optic would envelop the screen while firing.
- Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.
- Fixed an issue causing Players to return from the Gulag with an incorrect Loadout.
- Fixed an issue causing Players to get kicked from the Gunsmith screen while accessing Custom Loadouts during a match.
- Fixed an issue causing incorrect visual assets to appear for certain Store Bundle previews.
- Fixed an issue causing incorrect description text to appear for certain Operators.
- Fixed an issue causing placeholder text to appear below cross-platform friends on the Social menu.
- Fixed an issue causing placeholder text to appear on various Calling Cards.
- Fixed an issue causing some Store Bundles to appear with the incorrect Rarity label.
- Fixed an issue preventing the “Get 3 Wins as Francis” Operator Mission from tracking progress.
- Fixed an issue causing the Caldera Victory Exfil cinematic to end prematurely.
- Fixed an issue causing the Match Summary button to not work.
- Fixed an issue causing Tactical Insertion to not appear in the Field Upgrades menu.
New Known Issues
- Xbox Home Button: Players are reporting an issue where pressing the Xbox home button twice while in-game may cause instability.
- Clan Tags: Players are reporting that typing non-ASCII characters (eg: ©, ®, ™, ∅) may cause instability.
Latest deals
New Weapons
- Welgun Submachine Gun (VG): Heavy full-auto SMG with lethality and range for short to medium-range engagements.
Weapon Adjustments
- Assault Rifle Alpha (VG): Visual Recoil decreased
- Assault Rifle Hotel (VG): Recoil decreased, Recoil Deviation decreased
- AS44 (VG): Initial Recoil decreased, Recoil Deviation decreased
- NZ-41 (VG): Recoil Deviation decreased slightly, Recoil ramp-up now occurs one bullet later
- Einhorn Revolving (VG): Hip Spread increased slightly
- Submachine Gun Charlie (VG): Lower Extremities Multipliers decreased to 0.9 down from 1, Max Damage Range decreased to 473 down from 500, Mid Damage Range decreased to 612 down from 650
Attachments Adjustments
Ammo
- Cooper Carbine (VG)
- Compressed Rounds
- Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 1.04, down from 1.05
- Visual Recoil decreased slightly
- Compressed Rounds
Barrel
- Assault Rifle Alpha (VG)
- VDD 760mm 05B
- Visual Recoil decreased
- Cooper Carbine (VG)
- 22″ Cooper Custom
- Sprint to Fire Speed decreased by 1.2, down from 1.3
- VDD 760mm 05B
- Light Machine Gun Charlie (VG)
- Queen’s 705mm Royal
- No longer removes Damage Falloff
- Now multiplies Damage Range by 1.5, up from 1
- Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.36, down from 1.37
- Queen’s 705mm Royal
- Submachine Gun Charlie (VG)
- Krausnick 317mm 04B
- Now decreases Hip Fire Accuracy by 6.4%
- Krausnick 317mm 04B
Gun Perk
- Double Barrel (VG)
- Akimbo
- Hip Spread Accuracy decreased by 40%, down from 32%
- Akimbo
Magazine
- Assault Rifle Alpha (VG)
- 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags
- Visual Recoil decreased
- 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags
- Cooper Carbine (VG)
- .30 Carbine 45 Round Mags
- Move Speed increased by 4%
- ADS Speed increased by 1%
- Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 1.28, down from 1.3
- Vertical Recoil Control decreased by 1.28, down from 1.3
- .30 Carbine 45 Round Mags
- Light Machine Gun Charlie (VG)
- 6.5 Sakura 40 Round Mags
- Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.17, down from 1.2
- Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.19, down from 1.21
- 6.5 Sakura 40 Round Mags
Muzzle
- Assault Rifle Charlie (VG)
- Mercury Silencer
- Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.07, up from 1.048
- Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.03, up from 1.013
- MX Silencer
- Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.049, up from 1.036
- Visual Recoil decreased slightly
- Mercury Silencer
- Assault Rifle Hotel (VG)
- Mercury Silencer
- Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.05, up from 1.035
- Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.02, up from 1.01
- Visual Recoil decreased slightly
- MX Silencer
- ADS Speed decreased by 5.1%, up from 4%
- Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.065, up from 1.03
- Mercury Silencer
- Einhorn Revolving (VG)
- M97 Full Choke
- ADS Spread (Bloom) Multiplier decreased to .9, up from .85
- A reduction to this multiplier will increase the size of its firing cone while ADSing.
- A reduction to this multiplier will increase the size of its firing cone while ADSing.
- ADS Spread (Bloom) Multiplier decreased to .9, up from .85
- M97 Full Choke
Rear Grip
- Assault Rifle Alpha (VG)
- Pine Tar Grip
- ADS Speed decreased by 4.9%, up from 4%
- Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.11, up from 1.1
- Rubber Grip
- Now decreases Idle Sway Control by 5%
- Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.06, up from 1.047
- Pine Tar Grip
- Assault Rifle Hotel (VG)
- Polymer Grip
- Visual Recoil decreased slightly
- Polymer Grip
Stock
- Assault Rifle Alpha (VG)
- Krausnick S11S Folding
- Visual Recoil decreased slightly
- Krausnick S11S Folding
- Cooper Carbine (VG)
- Removed Stock
- Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 1.11, down from 1.3
- Vertical Recoil Control decreased by 1.09, down from 1.1
- Visual Recoil decreased
- Removed Stock
- Einhorn Revolving (VG)
- Removed Stock
- Hip Fire Accuracy increased by 6.4%, down from 7.6%
- VDD Hunter
- Hip Fire Accuracy increased by 5.6%, down from 7.6%
- Removed Stock
Underbarrel
- Assault Rifle Alpha (VG)
- Carver Foregrip
- Visual Recoil decreased
- M1941 Hand Stop
- Visual Recoil decreased
- Carver Foregrip
- Assault Rifle Charlie (VG)
- Carver Foregrip
- Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.11, up from 1.093
- Visual Recoil decreased slightly
- M1930 Strife Angled
- Now increases Vertical Recoil Control by 1.012
- Carver Foregrip
- Assault Rifle Hotel (VG)
- Carver Foregrip
- ADS Speed decreased by 5%, up from 4%
- Hip Spread Accuracy increased to 1.03, down from 1.04
- Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.025, up from 1.016
- Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.072, up from 1.065
- Visual Recoil decreased slightly
- M1941 Hand Stop
- Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.06, up from 1.049
- Idle Sway Control now decreased by 10%
- Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.06, up from 1.048
- Visual Recoil decreased slightly
- Carver Foregrip
Call of Duty: Warzone playlist updates
Raven Software also confirmed three playlist updates that will be coming to Warzone Pacific and Rebirth Island:
Week of 13th January 2022
- Caldera: Vanguard Plunder Trios
- Caldera Battle Royale: Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads
- Rebirth Island Resurgence: Duos, Trios Squads
Week of 20th January 2022
- Caldera Vanguard Royale: Quads
- Caldera Battle Royale: Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads
- Caldera Plunder: Trios
- Rebirth Island Resurgence: Trios, Quads
Week of 27th January 2022
- Caldera Vanguard Resurgence: Trios
- Caldera Battle Royale: Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads,
- Caldera Plunder: Trios
- Rebirth Island Resurgence: Duos, Quads
