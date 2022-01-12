Shingeki no Kyojin Call of Duty pack gets confirmed release date and price

The second half of the final season of Attack on Titan has recently got underway which makes this an ideal time to drop an exciting collaboration like this on our laps.

Fans of Shingeki no Kyojin, also known by many as Attack on Titan, will want to pay attention to Call of Duty: Vanguard as the two mega-hit franchises are coming together in what looks set to be an epic team-up.

Via an official press release, CoD fans have been told to expect a 10-item Attack on Titan pack that includes “Shingeki no Kyojin-themed weapons and gear, such as the ‘Titan Piercer’ melee weapon, an ‘ODM Sword’ inspired weapon blueprint, the legendary ‘Steel Cut’ finishing move, and much more.”

The announcement adds: “In addition to equipping your own Operator with these weapons, you’ll be able to see Sergeant Daniel Yatsu fiercer than ever in a Scout Corps uniform inspired by Captain Levi Ackermann.”

But when does all this Attack on Titan goodness come to CoD, and what else do you need to know about it? Keep on reading to find out!

When is the Shingeki no Kyojin pack coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard?

As for when we get to see what all the excitement is about, the crossover is set to be included in the first major 2022 update for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific.

This suggests that the Shingeki no Kyojin pack’s release date in CoD Vanguard and Warzone will take place on Thursday, 20th January 2022. Keep an eye out for a couple of updates coming to the game over the next couple of days that will get the game ready for it.

How much does the Shingeki no Kyojin pack cost in Call of Duty: Vanguard?

The Tracer Pack: Attack on Titan — Levi Edition Bundle will set you back 2,400CP – so that is about £16 in our real-world pennies – and judging by the pretty epic weapons you get with it, it is certainly not just something that Attack on Titan fans will want to get hold of.

