Warhammer Space Marine 2 trophy guide: All trophies and how to get them
Mow your way through this collection.
If you've just grabbed the Platinum trophy for the adorable Astro Bot and fancy something a bit different (or, rather, the complete opposite), then why not jump into the bloodthirstiest game of the year?
Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 drops on 9th September 2024 (that's Monday), but you can jump into early access if you've pre-ordered one of the top two bundles.
This means that a few of you are bound to be tearing through hordes of Xenos as we speak.
But let's hack, slash and shoot tactically... here's the list of all trophies in Space Marine 2, and how to get them.
How many trophies are in Warhammer Space Marine 2?
Firstly, how many trophies are there? What are we in for here?
More like this
There are 50 trophies in Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 (a nice round number), with one Platinum, two Gold, 10 Silver, and 37 Bronze.
This is certainly doable!
Full list of Warhammer Space Marine 2 trophies
Now, let's take a look at all 50... the descriptions are taken from the game itself.
- Defender of Humanity (Platinum): Overcome every challenge and achieve ultimate victory
- I'll Be Watching You (Gold): Defeat the Lord of Change and face a figure from the past
- Still a True Son of the Emperor (Gold): Kill [41,000] Enemies (all game modes combined)
- Why Is It Always You Three? (Silver): Hear all of the Chaplain’s dialogues
- The Art of Dismemberment: (Silver): Perform [50] unique Finishers
- Data Mining (Silver): Collect all Dataslates
- Valour Crest (Silver): Complete any Mission in Operations mode on Ruthless Threat Level
- Strategic Specialty (Silver): Reach the maximum Level for one Class
- Sharpest Edge (Silver): Reach the maximum Level for one Melee Weapon
- Strongest Shot (Silver): Reach the maximum Level for one Ranged Weapon
- A Blight to Be Purged (Silver): Kill [20,000] enemies (all game modes combined)
- Tactical Genius (Silver): Win a match in Eternal War mode with every Class
- Merciless (Silver): Achieve a streak of [5] kills without dying in Eternal War mode
- The Die Is Cast (Bronze): Rise as a Primaris
- Unleash the Cannon (Bronze): Destroy the hive ship with the power of anti-aircraft batteries
- Chaos All Along (Bronze): Discover the Chaos presence on Kadaku
- Target Acquired (Bronze): Ascertain the location of Morias Leuze
- Vital Asset (Bronze): Rescue Morias Leuze from the Chaos assault
- Enemy Revealed (Bronze): Defeat the Chaos sorcerer
- My Face Is My Shield (Bronze): Hit [10] objects during the sub-orbital drop
- Break of Dawn (Bronze): Discover the true nature of the Aurora device
- Into the Abyss (Bronze): Withstand and overcome the Chaos invasion
- Pure Them All (Bronze): Mark every enemy type
- Furious Retribution (Bronze): Kill [100] enemies using Righteous Fury
- Crude but Effective (Bronze): Deploy a bomb in the promethium well to destroy the Tyranid swarm
- Sic Semper Tyrannis (Bronze): Kill the Hive Tyrant
- Voice in the Dark (Bronze): Eliminate the Daemonhost and restore vox communication
- Douse the Flames (Bronze): Destroy the Chaos warp beacon
- Resurrection (Bronze): Reanimate the Sword of Atreus
- Outbound Payload (Bronze): Deliver a nova cannon warhead to the Tyranid position
- Principia Imperalis (Bronze): Find [200] pickups in Operations mode
- Bespoke (Bronze): Customise a full Armor set for one Class
- Master of Arsenal (Bronze): As a Tactical, kill [25] enemies with every available Primary Weapon
- Dead Center (Bronze): As a Sniper, make [250] Headshots
- Immovable Object (Bronze): As a Heavy, kill [500] enemies while in Heavy Stance
- Thunderous Impact (Bronze): As an Assault, hit [500] total enemies with Ground Pound
- Guardian’s Might (Bronze): As a Bulwark, kill [100] enemies with every available Melee Weapon
- Lightning Strike (Bronze): As a Vanguard, perform [100] Gun Strikes
- Unhand My Brother! (Bronze): Force a Ravener to release a grabbed Squad Member
- One Ugly Xenos (Bronze): Bring down a Lictor before it attacks from an ambush
- An End to Heresy (Bronze): Kill a Lesser Sorcerer while he’s reviving a Rubric Marine
- Know No Fear (Bronze): Break a Scarab Occult Terminator’s Melee Combo Attack with 2 Perfect Parries in a row
- Field of Battle (Bronze): Kill [100] enemies using environmental hazards
- Silence (Bronze): Kill [5] enemies while they are conducting a Call for Reinforcements
- Xenos Exterminator (Bronze): Kill [1,000] Tyranids in Operations mode
- The Thousand Dead Sons (Bronze): Kill [1,000] Chaos servants in Operations mode
- Glorious Victory (Bronze): Win any match in Eternal War mode
- War Machine (Bronze): Play [10] Annihilation matches in Eternal War mode
- Unwavering Faith (Bronze): Play [10] Capture and Control matches in Enteral War mode
- Dominator (Bronze): Play [10] Seize Ground matches in Eternal War mode
