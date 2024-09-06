This means that a few of you are bound to be tearing through hordes of Xenos as we speak.

But let's hack, slash and shoot tactically... here's the list of all trophies in Space Marine 2, and how to get them.

How many trophies are in Warhammer Space Marine 2?

Firstly, how many trophies are there? What are we in for here?

There are 50 trophies in Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 (a nice round number), with one Platinum, two Gold, 10 Silver, and 37 Bronze.

This is certainly doable!

Full list of Warhammer Space Marine 2 trophies

Now, let's take a look at all 50... the descriptions are taken from the game itself.

Defender of Humanity (Platinum): Overcome every challenge and achieve ultimate victory

Overcome every challenge and achieve ultimate victory I'll Be Watching You (Gold): Defeat the Lord of Change and face a figure from the past

Defeat the Lord of Change and face a figure from the past Still a True Son of the Emperor (Gold): Kill [41,000] Enemies (all game modes combined)

Kill [41,000] Enemies (all game modes combined) Why Is It Always You Three? (Silver): Hear all of the Chaplain’s dialogues

Hear all of the Chaplain’s dialogues The Art of Dismemberment: (Silver): Perform [50] unique Finishers

Perform [50] unique Finishers Data Mining (Silver): Collect all Dataslates

Collect all Dataslates Valour Crest (Silver): Complete any Mission in Operations mode on Ruthless Threat Level

Complete any Mission in Operations mode on Ruthless Threat Level Strategic Specialty (Silver): Reach the maximum Level for one Class

Reach the maximum Level for one Class Sharpest Edge (Silver): Reach the maximum Level for one Melee Weapon

Reach the maximum Level for one Melee Weapon Strongest Shot (Silver): Reach the maximum Level for one Ranged Weapon

Reach the maximum Level for one Ranged Weapon A Blight to Be Purged (Silver): Kill [20,000] enemies (all game modes combined)

Kill [20,000] enemies (all game modes combined) Tactical Genius (Silver): Win a match in Eternal War mode with every Class

Win a match in Eternal War mode with every Class Merciless (Silver): Achieve a streak of [5] kills without dying in Eternal War mode

Achieve a streak of [5] kills without dying in Eternal War mode The Die Is Cast (Bronze): Rise as a Primaris

Rise as a Primaris Unleash the Cannon (Bronze): Destroy the hive ship with the power of anti-aircraft batteries

Destroy the hive ship with the power of anti-aircraft batteries Chaos All Along (Bronze): Discover the Chaos presence on Kadaku

Discover the Chaos presence on Kadaku Target Acquired (Bronze): Ascertain the location of Morias Leuze

Ascertain the location of Morias Leuze Vital Asset (Bronze): Rescue Morias Leuze from the Chaos assault

Rescue Morias Leuze from the Chaos assault Enemy Revealed (Bronze): Defeat the Chaos sorcerer

Defeat the Chaos sorcerer My Face Is My Shield (Bronze): Hit [10] objects during the sub-orbital drop

Hit [10] objects during the sub-orbital drop Break of Dawn (Bronze): Discover the true nature of the Aurora device

Discover the true nature of the Aurora device Into the Abyss (Bronze): Withstand and overcome the Chaos invasion

Withstand and overcome the Chaos invasion Pure Them All (Bronze): Mark every enemy type

Mark every enemy type Furious Retribution (Bronze): Kill [100] enemies using Righteous Fury

Kill [100] enemies using Righteous Fury Crude but Effective (Bronze): Deploy a bomb in the promethium well to destroy the Tyranid swarm

Deploy a bomb in the promethium well to destroy the Tyranid swarm Sic Semper Tyrannis (Bronze): Kill the Hive Tyrant

Kill the Hive Tyrant Voice in the Dark (Bronze): Eliminate the Daemonhost and restore vox communication

Eliminate the Daemonhost and restore vox communication Douse the Flames (Bronze): Destroy the Chaos warp beacon

Destroy the Chaos warp beacon Resurrection (Bronze): Reanimate the Sword of Atreus

Reanimate the Sword of Atreus Outbound Payload (Bronze): Deliver a nova cannon warhead to the Tyranid position

Deliver a nova cannon warhead to the Tyranid position Principia Imperalis (Bronze) : Find [200] pickups in Operations mode

: Find [200] pickups in Operations mode Bespoke (Bronze): Customise a full Armor set for one Class

Customise a full Armor set for one Class Master of Arsenal (Bronze): As a Tactical, kill [25] enemies with every available Primary Weapon

As a Tactical, kill [25] enemies with every available Primary Weapon Dead Center (Bronze): As a Sniper, make [250] Headshots

As a Sniper, make [250] Headshots Immovable Object (Bronze): As a Heavy, kill [500] enemies while in Heavy Stance

As a Heavy, kill [500] enemies while in Heavy Stance Thunderous Impact (Bronze): As an Assault, hit [500] total enemies with Ground Pound

As an Assault, hit [500] total enemies with Ground Pound Guardian’s Might (Bronze): As a Bulwark, kill [100] enemies with every available Melee Weapon

As a Bulwark, kill [100] enemies with every available Melee Weapon Lightning Strike (Bronze): As a Vanguard, perform [100] Gun Strikes

As a Vanguard, perform [100] Gun Strikes Unhand My Brother! (Bronze): Force a Ravener to release a grabbed Squad Member

Force a Ravener to release a grabbed Squad Member One Ugly Xenos (Bronze): Bring down a Lictor before it attacks from an ambush

Bring down a Lictor before it attacks from an ambush An End to Heresy (Bronze): Kill a Lesser Sorcerer while he’s reviving a Rubric Marine

Kill a Lesser Sorcerer while he’s reviving a Rubric Marine Know No Fear (Bronze): Break a Scarab Occult Terminator’s Melee Combo Attack with 2 Perfect Parries in a row

Break a Scarab Occult Terminator’s Melee Combo Attack with 2 Perfect Parries in a row Field of Battle (Bronze): Kill [100] enemies using environmental hazards

Kill [100] enemies using environmental hazards Silence (Bronze): Kill [5] enemies while they are conducting a Call for Reinforcements

Kill [5] enemies while they are conducting a Call for Reinforcements Xenos Exterminator (Bronze): Kill [1,000] Tyranids in Operations mode

Kill [1,000] Tyranids in Operations mode The Thousand Dead Sons (Bronze): Kill [1,000] Chaos servants in Operations mode

Kill [1,000] Chaos servants in Operations mode Glorious Victory (Bronze): Win any match in Eternal War mode

Win any match in Eternal War mode War Machine (Bronze): Play [10] Annihilation matches in Eternal War mode

Play [10] Annihilation matches in Eternal War mode Unwavering Faith (Bronze): Play [10] Capture and Control matches in Enteral War mode

Play [10] Capture and Control matches in Enteral War mode Dominator (Bronze): Play [10] Seize Ground matches in Eternal War mode

