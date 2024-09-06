Simply called Astro Bot, the new game looks to secure the cute little robot's place among the ranks of Crash and Spyro.

If you've already finished the delightful mission to save our hero's friends, chances are you're going through it again to collect the trophies. We need all the comfort we can get these days.

And if you're a bit stumped or lost, fear not. We'll share the full list of trophies and how to get them all.

How many trophies are in Astro Bot?

Before you begin your quest for the Platinum trophy, let's take a look at how many trophies there are. You might need to set aside more time...

Actually, there are only 44 trophies in Astro Bot. That's not an astronomical amount, and it shouldn't be too time-consuming. Howlongtobeat.com currently lists 15 hours for a completionist run.

There are 24 Bronze, 17 Silver, two Gold and, of course, one Platinum. You can do this!

Full list of Astro Bot trophies

Now, let's take a look at the trophies themselves, with descriptions taken from the game itself.

Astro-nomical! (Platinum): Earned all Trophies. Well done and see you in Astro's next adventure!

