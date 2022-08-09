We praised the game in our five-star Two Point Campus review , saying, "It’s not too often that a game comes along that can make you laugh as well as properly challenging you, keeping you entertained as you gradually master ever-trickier tasks, but Two Point Campus has that cunning combination down to a tee. We’d recommend it to anyone that’s ever been hooked on a management game, and it definitely gets an A+ from us."

After years of development (and one memorable delay), Two Point Campus is launching into the world today, but is the new game from Two Point Studios coming to Xbox Game Pass?

But what's the situation with Two Point Campus and Xbox Game Pass? And what about other subscription services like PS Plus? Keep on reading for the key details.

Is Two Point Campus on Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, Two Point Campus will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one of its launch.

This means that subscribers to Game Pass will be able to access the game at no extra cost on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S or PC via the Xbox Game Pass app.

When will Two Point Campus be available on Xbox Game Pass?

For fans in the UK, Two Point Campus will unlock at 3pm BST on 9th August.

From that time, you should be able to access the game on all of its launch platforms, including Xbox Game Pass for PC and console. So there isn't long left to wait!

Is Two Point Campus on PS Plus?

No, Two Point Campus will not be available on PS Plus, at least not at launch.

Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass seems to be the only subscription service currently offering Two Point Campus as a perk for its members. Sony's PS Plus, Google's Stadia Pro and Nintendo's Switch Online service are all missing out this time.

What about Two Point Campus deals? If you're playing on a platform that does not support Xbox Game Pass, you'll pleased to know that Amazon has currently knocked 20 per cent off the PS4 version (and smaller discounts on the other editions), while CD Keys has taken 20 per cent off the Steam version.

Beyond that, our deals widget below should pull through the latest Two Point Campus offers for you!

