As the name might suggest, this sim game is set at a college which means that, hopefully, there will be far fewer sick people to deal with than there were at the hospital.

Very much a spiritual sequel to Two Point Hospital, Two Point Campus is on the way from Sega and Two Point, and we now have a release date so we can set aside a decent amount of time to put into it.

But when is Two Point Campus being released, and what platforms can you play the game on? Here's the lowdown!

Two Point Campus release date

Only a few months left to pass us by until Two Point Campus has its release as it is due to come out on Tuesday 17th May 2022. And there is some good news for Game Pass subscribers coming up about the release date...

Can I pre-order Two Point Campus?

Two Point Campus is ready to pre-order right now! All the usual places to buy your games should have it in stock. So that includes GAME, which currently has it listed for £34.99.

What platforms will Two Point Campus be released on?

You should be fine to play Two Point Campus no matter what your gaming device of choice is. The game is set to be released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X/S and the One range.

And great news for Xbox and PC owners, the answer of is Two Point Campus coming to Game Pass is a big fat yes - on the day of release too!

Two Point Campus gameplay

The official synopsis for the game reads: "Build the university of your dreams with Two Point Campus, the sim with a twist from the makers of Two Point Hospital. Build, hire staff and run an academic institution packed with wild courses."

So there will be far more than dealing with admin and unruly teenagers here. Look for all sorts of activities from the courses as mentioned above, to making giant pizzas and making sure you have the best sports games you could possibly build.

Tools at your disposal will include the Smart Brush that lets you make your own paths around and through the campus because yes, you will need to build the whole thing from the ground up. As for the aforementioned courses, these look to be as fun as we would expect – with Knight School, in particular, looking like a hoot.

Is there a Two Point Campus trailer?

Here is the Nintendo Switch version of the Two Point Campus trailer, which will still give you a solid idea of what to expect when you get hold of the game. That Two Point Campus release date on 17th May can't come soon enough!

