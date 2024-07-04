Turns out, Follow Their Traces is a Bunny-exclusive quest that you’ll be given access to once you unlock the character and complete the straightforward research quest ‘What Kind of Records are These?’.

The trouble is, ‘follow their traces’ isn’t signposted at all well in-game so you won’t know where to ‘Find and read the records of her parents in the <Restricted Zone> of the Sterile Land.’

Before we move onto the guide, though, you may want to know what was up with Caliber at the game’s launch or wish to know how crossplay multiplayer works in Nexon’s game.

Back to the matter at hand, here’s how to complete The First Descendant Follow Their Traces Bunny-exclusive mission.

How to 'follow their traces' in The First Descendant explained

Once you have unlocked Bunny as a playable character, you can complete her exclusive quest ‘Follow Their Traces’ in The First Descendant.

It’s a tricky quest to complete as the item you need to find is small and difficult to spot.

We strongly recommend you follow this helpful YouTube video guide by Akifini’s Gaming, as it details what you need to do to complete the Descendant Exclusive Quest ‘Follow Their Traces’ in a detailed manner:

If you prefer written guides, we’ve got you covered.

Based on the advice from Akifini’s Gaming's video guide above, to complete the Follow Their Traces mission, follow these steps:

Talk to Alpha in Albion as Bunny and then complete the Bunny-exclusive mission ‘What kind of records are these?’

Head to your Journal to read the ‘Transcript of Operation Records - Restricted Zone: Level 1 Classification entry

This unlocks ‘Follow Their Traces’

Now, head to the Restricted Zone Fast Travel Outpost in Sterile Land

From here, head forward up the slope and bear right up the next slope

At the little tower thing at the top of this second slope, head over the rocks behind it and to the left

Go down the structure in a northwest motion and over the wall, on the cliff face you’ll find the Journal – this is directly at the bottom of the map screen from the Void Mission icon, right on the edge

Choose to ‘Check Records’

Open the Journal tab again and read it to complete the quest

We’ve tried our best to explain the directions to the lost Journal in the steps above, but we do think it’s easiest for you to follow the video guide if you can!

