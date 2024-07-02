The trouble is, it’s not working as it should be. This has caused plenty of confusion and some anger.

Keep reading to find out what’s been going on with The First Descendant Caliber and to find out what you can use it for when it’s working as intended.

What is Caliber in The First Descendant?

Caliber in The First Descendant is the online shooter’s in-game premium currency.

You can purchase Caliber with your own real, hard-earned cash to buy in-game items such as the battle pass, bundles, character skins, weapon skins and more.

Think of The First Descendant Caliber as V-Bucks in Fortnite and you get the idea.

A quick look at the digital Xbox store shows us that it costs £3.98 to buy 250 Caliber, £7.99 for 520, £15.98 for 1,060, £39.98 for 2,750, £57.98 for 3,920 and £79.99 for 5,750 Caliber.

You’ll need to head to the PlayStation Store to pick up Caliber for The First Descendant on PlayStation. Caliber can be purchased for the PC version of the game on Steam.

The trouble is, purchased Caliber isn’t working as it should for some players upon the game’s launch.

What is going on with The First Descendant Caliber?

Upon The First Descendant’s launch, purchased Caliber has not been appearing for players in-game. This is a big issue as you spend real money on Caliber.

Many players have taken online to vent their frustration at purchased Caliber not being given to them in-game. Considering how much it costs, the frustration and anger is justified – that’s real money being wasted, or is it?

Your Caliber has not disappeared and you have not wasted your money on literally nothing.

Caliber delivery is delayed, not missing.

If you wait an hour or two after purchasing Caliber for The First Descendant, it should appear in your inventory.

The delay to purchased Caliber appearing in game is a bug based on server overload upon the game’s launch. Something always goes wrong when a new online game is launched and proves too popular for the servers to initially handle.

Nexon took to X (formerly Twitter) to explain the Caliber bug, detailing that the team has “identified an issue where there is a delay in the delivery of Caliber upon payments and Twitch Drops reward… We are working swiftly to determine the cause and will implement a fix as soon as possible".

As a follow-up, the team explained that while it is working on a fix to the Caliber delivery delay bug, “compensation is being prepared as an apology for the inconvenience".

For now, we suggest you switch the game off (maybe even restart your console or PC), wait an hour or two and then head back in – you should find your purchased The First Descendant Caliber in your inventory after doing this.

You should find your purchased Caliber (eventually) by checking the following in-game: Inventory (I) > Store > Inbox.

Fingers crossed Nexon fixes the bug soon.

