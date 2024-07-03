It's a great feature in online multiplayer games, especially free-to-play releases such as this where everyone can join in the fun without spending a penny.

Crossplay can be coupled with cross-progression/cross-save, which lets you carry on your save file across different platforms – perfect if you switch from PC to console on the regular.

Is The First Descendant crossplay? Does it feature cross-progression? Read on to find out.

Is The First Descendant crossplay?

Yes, The First Descendant is crossplay enabled. You can play with friends and other players across the platform divide.

Crossplay in The First Descendant allows all players across all platforms to play online at once – no matter if you’re playing on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S.

You can play with whoever you want, regardless of platform.

Better yet, The First Descendant also supports cross-progression, meaning you can pick up where you left off on any platform that can play the game.

As long as you set up a Nexon account and log in to that same account on every platform you play The First Descendant on, you will be able to keep progression across them all.

If you play on PC but want to continue without losing and save progress on PS5, for example, you can do just that.

How does multiplayer work in The First Descendant?

While you can play The First Descendant alone in a private server, this is a game that was designed to be played co-op. You’ll unlock co-op after completing the tutorial/intro and you can start playing with friends from then on.

Crossplay should be enabled by default, but there’s a chance it isn’t on Xbox. You can turn on cross-platform play in your Xbox console Profile settings – full details on cross-platform features can be found on the game’s official website.

To set up a co-op game with friends in The First Descendant, follow these steps:

Open the map screen

Head to the Social tab

Choose the player you wish to play with on your Friends list or from the list of Local Players – you can also search for the player you wish to co-op with (remember to type in their full account name, hashtag, numbers and all!)

Choose Party Invitation

Co-op is up to four players in your party for co-op campaign missions and Void Intercept Battles.

If you search for a player in-game, send them a friend request to keep them on your list and you should be able to invite other players on Xbox, Steam and PlayStation if you see them online on those platforms as you would any other game.

As of writing, it’s worth noting that there is no PvP mode in The First Descendant. This is a game where you’ll work together in co-op, not fight against each other.

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.