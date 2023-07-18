It’s no small wonder, then, that Nintendo would want to recapture that magic and pay homage to the beloved RPG by remaking it with new life breathed into its presentation whilst respecting the original’s plot and gameplay with the latter being somewhat revised to suit modern players.

With all that said and so much nostalgia at stake, read on to get the latest on everything Super Mario RPG!

The release date for Super Mario RPG is 11th November 2023. This is only a few days before the Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy arrives, so it will be interesting to see how to two compare to one another in sales.

The target demographics for each are quite different however but we may see Super Mario RPG left in the dust as many of the owners of the 125 million Nintendo Switches won’t have had the chance to dip their toes into the Wizarding World yet.

Nostalgic fans of the original are sure to pick it up, as, if the Resident Evil remakes have taught us anything, people will part with a lot of their money to relive their youth.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Can I pre-order Super Mario RPG?

You can pre-order a physical copy of Super Mario RPG from GAME for £49.99. Currently, there is no word on any sort of pre-order bonuses or special editions which seems like a missed opportunity as fans of the old game would most likely happily pay a little extra to get some unique items to commemorate one of their most cherished titles.

Let’s be honest, who wouldn’t want an Exor statue perched amongst their games collection?

If there are any developments made regarding this – we will be sure to update you as soon as we can so make sure to check back in with us.

Which consoles and platforms can play Super Mario RPG?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Super Mario RPG will only be available for the Nintendo Switch. The game has never left the Nintendo stable and has only ever been on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System since its release in 1996 and this won’t be changing anytime soon.

More like this

The last Mario game to release on anything other than a Nintendo platform was Super Mario Run, a mobile game released back in 2016.

We wouldn’t count on seeing Super Mario RPG appearing on any other console other than being able to play the game on a potentially backwards-compatible Nintendo Switch Pro if rumours are to be believed.

Super Mario RPG gameplay and story details

Super Mario RPG centres around Mario and his familiar pals working together to defeat Smithy, a not-so-nice robotic blacksmith who crashes a giant sword called Exor into Bowser’s castle, sending both Mario, his friends and the seven-star fragments flying in all different directions.

In true JRPG fashion, expect turn-based battles with your party and a lot of fantastical foes who will try and stop you from reuniting Mario with his friends and getting back the seven-star fragments.

If you played the original, everything you loved about it will be present in this remake as it looks to be a 1:1 recreation, featuring only updated visuals and cinematics to bring the old favourite to a new audience.

Is there a Super Mario RPG trailer?

During the last Nintendo Direct, we got an extended look at Super Mario RPG, which we’ve included just below.

The trailer opens with Princess Peach rendered in her original SNES form before making the transition to the 3D realm, keeping with the visuals of Mario games from the last ten or so years.

The trailer then cuts to Mario doing his best Shrek impression, kicking open the wooden door to his shack and running forth into the classic adventure.

An almost dizzying compilation of clips ensues, showing the game in its updated form and underscored by updated versions of classic tracks. Many of the characters and enemies are shown off in what really feels like a love letter to the old Squaresoft-developed title.

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.