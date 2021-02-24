Currys has Super Mario 3D World on offer – and it’s cheaper than Amazon

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is one of the hottest Nintendo Switch games at the moment, so much so that we’ve already added this recent release to our big list of the best Switch games. And now Currys has made it more affordable with an excellent deal.

Advertisement

If you’re unfamiliar with this game, allow us to fill you in: Super Mario 3D World is a platforming game which previously launched on the WiiU to a very positive reception, and Nintendo recently re-released the game on Nintendo Switch, with a fan-pleasing new expansion called Bowser’s Fury thrown in for good measure. And although it’s true that some Switch games never seem to get a decent price cut, this is one of those rare exceptions to that rule.

Currys will currently sell you Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury for just £39.99, which is a brilliantly low cost for a brand-new game these days. That’s £10 cheaper than you could currently buy the game from Amazon or even the official Nintendo store, both of which have the price listed as £49.99 at the time of writing.

This lovely little saving comes at a time when Mario fans could be spending their money on all manner of things, thanks to the wide variety of products that have launched to mark the iconic plumber’s 35th anniversary.

As well as the Super Mario Lego kits and Mario Kart Live Circuit toys which launched recently, there’s also a very tempting limited edition version of the Nintendo Switch console that comes in Mario’s iconic red and blue colour scheme.

This influx of merchandise is surely good news for Mario fans, but their wallets aren’t likely to be thankful. That’s why we’re very happy to see places like Currys cutting prices where they can, especially on as recent a game as Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. If you want to learn more and think about making a purchase, take a look at Currys offer page.

Or if you want to mark Mario’s birthday with something that won’t cost you a penny, the good news is that free Animal Crossing Mario update is bringing heaps of Mario goodness to the game’s fanbase very soon. As Mario himself would say, wahoo!

Check out our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Visit our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for the full set of TV listings? Check out our TV Guide.