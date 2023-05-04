Either way, it's a glorious looking game when it works. The environments are breathtaking, and the character models are pretty slick too.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor looks absolutely fantastic. On consoles, at least. We're sure the PC issues will be cleared up soon.

With that last one in mind, are there options to change outfits and skins? With a game this long, it's always nice to have a bit of variety. We could do it in Hogwarts Legacy, so surely this rival franchise will step up and provide us with cool threads to fight the forces of evil in.

Thankfully, we can, and Cal Kestis won't look exactly the same throughout the hours we spend with him. But what are the outfits and skins available to us in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and where can we find them? Read on to find out.

Full list of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor outfits and where to get them

YouTube Channel JorRaptor has made a snappy 10-minute video detailing where to find a lot of the outfits, so check that out if you're a visual learner! We'll go into a bit more depth below, though.

As there are so many items, we'll split this list into categories from complete outfits (there are only two!) to hairstyles and beards. Your aesthetic can be as personalised as you like, because there's a lot to choose from. We recommend looking as unique as possible in your fight against the empire!

Some of the outfits can be bought in shops, but a lot are in chests so it's always worth keeping an eye open as you travel.

Complete Outfits

Jedi Outfit - this one is in a chest, in the Trailhead Pantheon on Jedha.

- this one is in a chest, in the Trailhead Pantheon on Jedha. Scrapper Outfit - You can find the Scrapper skin in Pyloon's Saloon on Koboh, next to the meditation point.

We should add that there are other outfits, like the Deluxe Edition, but they're purchased with real money. So, we'll leave these ones out of this guide.

Jackets

Bandolier - costs 4 Priorite Shards from Doma's Shop at the Rambler's Reach Outpost.

- costs 4 Priorite Shards from Doma's Shop at the Rambler's Reach Outpost. Corsair - costs 6 Priorite Shards from Doma's Shop.

- costs 6 Priorite Shards from Doma's Shop. Frontier - costs 5 Priorite Shards from Doma's Shop.

- costs 5 Priorite Shards from Doma's Shop. Outrider - costs 5 Priorite Shards from Doma's Shop

- costs 5 Priorite Shards from Doma's Shop Bomber - in a chest at the end of a cave in the Hunter's Quarry.

- in a chest at the end of a cave in the Hunter's Quarry. Commander - in a chest near the Anchorite Base Meditation Point in the Arid Flats.

- in a chest near the Anchorite Base Meditation Point in the Arid Flats. Drifter - on a platform in the middle of a marsh in Viscid Bog.

- on a platform in the middle of a marsh in Viscid Bog. Duelist - in a chest on a high platform in the Array Channel on Shattered Moon.

- in a chest on a high platform in the Array Channel on Shattered Moon. Exile - in a chest on a high ledge, not far from the Anchorite Base meditation point.

- in a chest on a high ledge, not far from the Anchorite Base meditation point. Hunter - in Hunter's Quarry, near where you battle the Gorocco.

- in Hunter's Quarry, near where you battle the Gorocco. Mountaineer - aptly found in the Untamed Downs.

- aptly found in the Untamed Downs. Pilot - unlock by defeating Greez in Holotactics.

- unlock by defeating Greez in Holotactics. Poncho - near where you fight the Spawn of Oggdo in Fort Kah'lin.

- near where you fight the Spawn of Oggdo in Fort Kah'lin. Tactical - down a hole at the end of the cave, in Derelict Dam.

- down a hole at the end of the cave, in Derelict Dam. Wanderer - at the end of the path from the meditation point in Bygone Settlement.

Shirts

Commander - 3 Priorite Shards from Doma's Shop.

- 3 Priorite Shards from Doma's Shop. Outrider - 3 Priorite Shards from Doma's Shop.

- 3 Priorite Shards from Doma's Shop. Frontier - 3 Priorite Shards from Doma's Shop.

- 3 Priorite Shards from Doma's Shop. Training Shirt - 3 Priorite Shards from Doma's Shop.

- 3 Priorite Shards from Doma's Shop. Bomber - just past the massive droid ship in Fort Kah'lin.

- just past the massive droid ship in Fort Kah'lin. Hunter - in Basalt Rift, on a hidden platform, beneath the vines past the broken bridge.

- in Basalt Rift, on a hidden platform, beneath the vines past the broken bridge. Tactical - down from the bridge near the meditation point in Swindler's Wash.

- down from the bridge near the meditation point in Swindler's Wash. Wanderer - just past a force echo in the Monastery Walls.

Trousers

Frontier - 5 Priorite Shards from Doma's Shop.

- 5 Priorite Shards from Doma's Shop. Outrider - 4 Priorite Shards from Doma's Shop.

- 4 Priorite Shards from Doma's Shop. Bomber - just past a low platform near the meditation point in Mountain Ascent.

- just past a low platform near the meditation point in Mountain Ascent. Commander - in a chest near the top of Arid Flats.

- in a chest near the top of Arid Flats. Hunter - in the cave, not far from the meditation point in Basalt Rift.

- in the cave, not far from the meditation point in Basalt Rift. Tactical - up the road from the meditation point in Swindler's Wash, past the battle droid.

- up the road from the meditation point in Swindler's Wash, past the battle droid. Wanderer - on Harvest Ridge, climb the vines (near where you find Ashe Javi and DD-EC) to a platform.

Hair and Beard

Buzzcut - 5 Priorite Shards from Doma's Shop.

- 5 Priorite Shards from Doma's Shop. Hawk - 6 Priorite Shards from Doma's Shop.

- 6 Priorite Shards from Doma's Shop. Headband - 7 Priorite Shards from Doma's Shop.

- 7 Priorite Shards from Doma's Shop. Shag - 6 Priorite Shards from Doma's Shop.

- 6 Priorite Shards from Doma's Shop. Windswept - 6 Priorite Shards from Doma's Shop.

- 6 Priorite Shards from Doma's Shop. Extended Mustache - 5 Priorite Shards from Doma's Shop.

- 5 Priorite Shards from Doma's Shop. Bun - in the building by the Riverbed Watch Meditation Point in Riverbed Watch.

- in the building by the Riverbed Watch Meditation Point in Riverbed Watch. Center Part - in Forward Control Tower ride the lift up to the top, after climbing a few platforms near the Lucrehulk Core Meditation Point.

- in Forward Control Tower ride the lift up to the top, after climbing a few platforms near the Lucrehulk Core Meditation Point. Choppy Forward - in the Bygone Settlement, make your way to the very top area.

- in the Bygone Settlement, make your way to the very top area. Crew Cut - through the archway near the meditation point in Basalt Rift.

- through the archway near the meditation point in Basalt Rift. Mullet - at the top of a wall you can climb, at the far right side of the Derelict Dam.

- at the top of a wall you can climb, at the far right side of the Derelict Dam. Scrapper - at the end of a tunnel at the southern area of Water Treatment Works.

- at the end of a tunnel at the southern area of Water Treatment Works. Slicked Back - behind the building at the top of the zipline in Foothill Falls.

- behind the building at the top of the zipline in Foothill Falls. Undercut - in the Halls of Ranvell, run along a few walls from the meditation point until you find a hole in the wall leading to a cave.

- in the Halls of Ranvell, run along a few walls from the meditation point until you find a hole in the wall leading to a cave. Full Beard - behind Mosey's building in Southern Reach.

- behind Mosey's building in Southern Reach. Full Goatee and Mustache - in Devastated Settlement, use a Relter Bird to swoop down to a crack in the wall on a platform.

- in Devastated Settlement, use a Relter Bird to swoop down to a crack in the wall on a platform. Goatee - stack two cubes to climb a ledge near the essence in Winding Ravine.

- stack two cubes to climb a ledge near the essence in Winding Ravine. Goatee and Mustache - in Corroded Silo, near one of the entrances.

- in Corroded Silo, near one of the entrances. Light Mustache - in the Forest Array, use the Orb Coupler to find this one.

- in the Forest Array, use the Orb Coupler to find this one. Light Mustache and Patch - at the bottom of the lake in Mountain Ascent.

- at the bottom of the lake in Mountain Ascent. Mustache and Patch - near the Chamber of Detachment in Mountain Ascent.

- near the Chamber of Detachment in Mountain Ascent. Short Beard - in Gorge Crash Site, near the tar.

- in Gorge Crash Site, near the tar. Short Goatee - in Loading Gantry, climb the ramp near the swarm of droids.

- in Loading Gantry, climb the ramp near the swarm of droids. Soul Patch - and for this '90s gem, head to the Fogged Expanse and go the the southern part of the map.

And that's the lot! Although there aren't any perks attached to these, you want to look good, right? May the force be with you.

