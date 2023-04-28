Players constantly find glitches, jankiness, and other strange hindrances to gameplay in the early days of a game's release. Remember Cyberpunk 2077's early days? A lot of us would rather not.

Not all games run smoothly straight from release date. In fact, these days most games require constant patches as time goes on.

So what about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? It's only been out for a couple of hours, but the game has already had a patch; and reviewers with early access have noted that it didn't run too well on PC.

So, how is it running now after the patch? Let's take a look.

How is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s PC performance at launch?

As we said above, reviewers with early access found a few faults with the PC version especially. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor really had to fight to hit 60fps.

There were blurs with camera motion, even on high-end PCs, and this left a lot of reviewers disappointed – especially as PC ports have the potential to be the slickest of the bunch.

So is this what we can expect for regular folks on release day? Fortunately, there have been a few patches already.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor patch notes revealed

Thankfully, the new patch seems to have ironed out a lot of the initial flaws. In fact, EA themselves made a bit of a song and dance about it on Twitter. Check out the tweet below:

Fixing bugs, improving accessibility and performance? That's something we can get behind. However, we suspect that it still might take a few patches before it runs smooth as butter on PC.

We'll let you know right here if anything new crops up. Until then, good luck with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor!

