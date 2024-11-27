Well, you’ll be glad to learn that there are plenty of main missions to complete in Stalker 2 and it will take around 40 hours to complete the game (if you ignore side quests).

Read on to find the full list of main missions in Stalker 2 and to see exactly how many there are.

How many main missions are in Stalker 2?

In one playthrough of Stalker 2, there are 35 main missions, with several of them split into smaller parts and one main mission that’s entirely optional.

If you count all of the available main missions, though, including the different ending missions that are given to you based on your choices and the multiple-part missions, there are 47 main missions in Stalker 2.

It should take around 40 hours to complete the game if you focus solely on its main story missions.

You’ll know a mission is a main story one if it's represented by an orange exclamation point on the map.

It’s worth knowing that 'Down Below' is the point of no return. You will fail all currently available side quests at this point and won’t be able to return to the Zone until after you complete the game.

Worth knowing, too, is that 'Subtle Matter', 'Dangerous Liaisons' and 'The Last Wish' feature important ending points. If you’d like to see all endings without having to replay the entire game multiple times, it’s definitely worth making save files before each of the three missions so you can return to them later.

Full list of Stalker 2 main missions

Here is the full list of Stalker 2 main missions:

There and Back Again Behind Seven Seals A Tough Awakening

A Needle in a Haystack

A Race Against Death Answers Come at a Price The Price Goes Up Deal with the Devil King of the Hill (optional) Back to Slag Heap Hot on the Trail Chasing Ghosts Dead Frequency Like a Moth to the Flame In Search of a Guide Ad Astra per Aspera Extreme Simplicity In Search of a Miracle A Long Overdue Visit

The Forge of Progress

Wishful Thinking To the Last Drop of Blood / Law and Order Just Like the Good Old Days The Hornet’s Nest An Invisible Threat Dawn of a New Day The Assault on the Duga A Minor Incident In Search of Past Glory Once More Unto the Breach Happiness for Everyone Visions of Truth Dark Times An Act of Mercy Legends of the Zone Subtle Matter Dangerous Liaisons Escape from the Cage The Boundary The Road to the Foundation Down Below The Last Wish / Eye of the Storm / Through the Valley of the Shadow of Death Let no one Leave Unsatisfied / The Last Step / The Eternal Shining

