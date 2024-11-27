Whether you’re anticipating booting the game up for the first time or some way into it already, you’ll probably want to know how many main missions are in Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

Knowing what the full list of Stalker 2 main missions is before you finish the open-world game will give you some idea of how long it is/how long you have left to finish its story.

Well, you’ll be glad to learn that there are plenty of main missions to complete in Stalker 2 and it will take around 40 hours to complete the game (if you ignore side quests).

Read on to find the full list of main missions in Stalker 2 and to see exactly how many there are.

How many main missions are in Stalker 2?

In one playthrough of Stalker 2, there are 35 main missions, with several of them split into smaller parts and one main mission that’s entirely optional.

If you count all of the available main missions, though, including the different ending missions that are given to you based on your choices and the multiple-part missions, there are 47 main missions in Stalker 2.

It should take around 40 hours to complete the game if you focus solely on its main story missions.

You’ll know a mission is a main story one if it's represented by an orange exclamation point on the map.

It’s worth knowing that 'Down Below' is the point of no return. You will fail all currently available side quests at this point and won’t be able to return to the Zone until after you complete the game.

Worth knowing, too, is that 'Subtle Matter', 'Dangerous Liaisons' and 'The Last Wish' feature important ending points. If you’d like to see all endings without having to replay the entire game multiple times, it’s definitely worth making save files before each of the three missions so you can return to them later.

Full list of Stalker 2 main missions

Here is the full list of Stalker 2 main missions:

  1. There and Back Again
  2. Behind Seven Seals
    • A Tough Awakening
    • A Needle in a Haystack
    • A Race Against Death
  3. Answers Come at a Price
  4. The Price Goes Up
  5. Deal with the Devil
    • King of the Hill (optional)
  6. Back to Slag Heap
  7. Hot on the Trail
  8. Chasing Ghosts
  9. Dead Frequency
    • Like a Moth to the Flame
  10. In Search of a Guide
  11. Ad Astra per Aspera
  12. Extreme Simplicity
  13. In Search of a Miracle
    • A Long Overdue Visit
    • The Forge of Progress
    • Wishful Thinking
  14. To the Last Drop of Blood / Law and Order
  15. Just Like the Good Old Days
  16. The Hornet’s Nest
  17. An Invisible Threat
  18. Dawn of a New Day
  19. The Assault on the Duga
  20. A Minor Incident
  21. In Search of Past Glory
  22. Once More Unto the Breach
  23. Happiness for Everyone
  24. Visions of Truth
  25. Dark Times
  26. An Act of Mercy
  27. Legends of the Zone
  28. Subtle Matter
  29. Dangerous Liaisons
  30. Escape from the Cage
  31. The Boundary
  32. The Road to the Foundation
  33. Down Below
  34. The Last Wish / Eye of the Storm / Through the Valley of the Shadow of Death
  35. Let no one Leave Unsatisfied / The Last Step / The Eternal Shining
