The first season of Squid Game was a cultural sensation. The dystopian battle royale gripped the whole world back in 2021, and we've been dying for more ever since.

Things have been quiet since Squid Game: The Challenge, but now it looks like we're getting a double helping.

So, how will Squid Game: Unleashed play? Will it be true to the original series? Let's take a closer look.

We don't have an exact release date yet, but it seems Squid Game: Unleashed will come out around the same time as season 2 of the show.

So, we will hazard a guess that you should be able to play it from 26th December 2024.

Can I pre-order Squid Game: Unleashed?

As it will be a part of your Netflix subscription, it isn't a game that you can buy (never mind pre-order).

However, subscribe to Netflix now and you can play Squid Game: Unleashed without paying any extra once it drops.

Which consoles and platforms can play Squid Game: Unleashed?

As it's a Netflix game, it won't be releasing on any consoles per se. But will we be able to play it on any console that can run Netflix?

Unfortunately not. At the time of writing, Netflix games are only available on mobiles and tablets (Android or Apple).

So, Squid Game: Unleashed will only be available on mobile.

Squid Game: Unleashed gameplay and story details

By the looks of things, the gameplay of Squid Game: Unleashed looks very similar to Crab Game (itself an homage to original season of Squid Game).

Like in the show, players will have to survive a variety of deathly scenarios, and only one can survive.

It doesn't look anywhere near as grisly as the show, though. If anything, it looks cartoony and comic, a bit like Fortnite. So, maybe the whole family can play!

Is there a Squid Game: Unleashed trailer?

There is indeed a trailer. It dropped at this year's Gamescom, and you can check it out below:

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.