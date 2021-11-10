Squid Game creator reveals alternate season 1 ending

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk recently confirmed that there would be a second season of the hit Netflix show – and now he’s revealed that the first run almost ended very differently.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the writer said there was an alternate ending that would have seen protagonist Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) get on the plane to visit his daughter, rather than turning back to seek revenge.

“We actually wrestled between two different scenarios for the ending,” he explained. “There was one, the other alternate ending, where Gi-hun would get on the plane and leave.

“And then there was of course the one where he would turn back and walk towards the camera. We constantly asked ourselves, is it really right for Gi-hun to make the decision to leave and go see his family, to pursue his own happiness? Is that the right way for us to really propose the question or the message that we wanted to convey through the series?”

He added: “We came to the conclusion that the question that we wanted to propose cannot be done if he left on the plane.

“The question that we want to answer – why has the world come to what it is now? – can only be answered or can only be proposed if Gi-hun turned back and walked towards the camera. So that’s how we ended up with that ending in the finale.”

Squid Game has been a monumental global hit since it launched on the streamer in September, and there had been significant pressure for a second season given the extremely positive reaction to the first run.

And although a second run has still not been officially confirmed by Netflix, Hwang’s comments that “there will indeed be a second season” seem to be pretty definitive.

