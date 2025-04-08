If you're interested in trying it out but aren't sure if you want to splash out to buy it, you might be wondering if the game is on Game Pass – read on to find out!

Is South of Midnight on Xbox Game Pass?

South of Midnight will be available on day one via Xbox Game Pass.

Although it's developed by Compulsion Games, South of Midnight is published by Xbox Game Studios, so it's hardly surprising that it would feature on its flagship subscription service.

While the game is scheduled to fully release on 8th April 2025, anyone subscribed to Game Pass Ultimate or PC Games Pass can play the game from 3rd April instead.

In our opinion, it's the perfect game to feature on the Game Pass service as it doesn't take too long to beat (not to mention a great game, as our review will tell you), meaning you can really get your money's worth with your subscription.

While you're here, you may as well check out what other new titles are coming to Xbox Game Pass too.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Which platforms can play South of Midnight?

South of Midnight is available to play on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Xbox has made a point of making more of its games available on other consoles, but unfortunately South of Midnight is not one of those games.

That being said, there's certainly no reason why South of Midnight couldn't come to PS5 or even the Nintendo Switch 2 when it releases later on this year.

This is also bad news for players sticking it out with last-gen consoles.

South of Midnight is not a graphically intensive game by any means, but if it hasn't launched with an Xbox One version, we think it's pretty unlikely that it'll ever be heading to the console, and of course, the same can be said for the PS4.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.