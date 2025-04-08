But how long is it? We'll tell you exactly how long you can expect to spend in the mystical world of Compulsion Games' latest adventure.

How long is South of Midnight? Time to beat explained

According to the developers themselves, South of Midnight will take 10-12 hours to beat.

That seems pretty accurate to us – it took us around nine hours to beat the game, but it's worth bearing in mind that we were going a little fast to try and get our review out on time.

It's a very story-focused game with quite linear levels, meaning there isn't a lot to distract you from proceeding through the main story except exploring very short detours in search of secrets.

As well as that, it's not a particularly hard game. Combat is fairly easy, and unless you're playing on the hardest difficulty or are someone that struggles with combat in games, you shouldn't have too many issues pushing through it.

There also isn't a post-game to let you keep exploring after you beat the title - once the credits roll, your options are to start a new game or replay specific levels.

That being said, there are some collectibles and tricky achievements to tick off, so if you're looking to 100-per-cent the game, you might expect to spend upwards of 15 hours in South of Midnight.

South of Midnight's story unfolds over the course of a single day, so it's not meant to be a game that overstays its welcome.

This was explained by gameplay director Jasmin Roy in an interview with GamesRadar.

"We always knew it was going to be a game that had a momentum of narrative," she explained.

She goes on to add that because the game takes place during a single day, that "informed us of the scale of the world we wanted to build".

