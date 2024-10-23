For those wanting some background before loading into the opening level, Sonic X Shadow Generations: Dark Beginnings could be worth a watch.

But what exactly is Dark Beginnings? Keep on reading for everything there is to know about the web series and how it ties into the storyline of the game.

What is Sonic X Shadow Generations: Dark Beginnings?

Sonic X Shadow Generations: Dark Beginnings is an animated web series produced by Sega.

The series focuses on the backstory of Shadow the Hedgehog and lays the foundation for the story that features within the game.

There are a total of three episodes to watch with each one focusing on Shadow's search for answers after experiencing nightmares based on his past.

Curfew, an intense new thriller from Paramount+, is streaming now and RadioTimes.com has an exclusive first look. Sarah Parish, Mandip Gill and Alexandra Burke star in the gripping drama – and for a limited time, you can watch episode 1 on our website. Watch the first episode of Curfew on RadioTimes.com Paramount+

How to watch Sonic X Shadow Generations: Dark Beginnings explained

Following the launch of the tree episodes, Sega has combined them into one video on its YouTube channel.

You can watch the web series in its entirety below!

The series runs for 14 minutes and sets the scene perfectly for Shadow Generations where Shadow looks to confront the painful memories of his past to prevent worldwide catastrophe.

Sonic X Shadow Generations: Dark Beginnings has been met overwhelmingly positive, with reviews on IMDb giving Dark Beginnings a score of 8.8 out of 10. Not bad at all for a 14-minute series.

To truly understand the story in the game, spending some time to watch the full series is definitely worth it.

The series sets up the main storyline excellently plus the animation and the return of several characters from the Sonic universe are great too.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.