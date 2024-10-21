Sonic X Shadow Generations features a full remaster of Sonic Generations in addition to Shadow Generations, which runs in parallel with the remaster to showcase an entirely different perspective of the events that take place.

So, what's the latest on the Sonic X Shadow Generations release date? We'll share all the latest news below, including release dates, trailers and more!

Sonic X Shadow Generations will release on 22nd October 2024 at midnight EDT.

Instead of releasing at local time, the game will launch at exactly the same time across the world.

This means you'll be able to play the game in the UK from 5am BST on 22nd October 2024.

Sonic X Shadow Generations is the first new release since Sonic Frontiers launched in 2022.

In 2023, SEGA revealed that game had sold 3.5 million copies. If that's anything to go by, we expect Sonic X Shadow Generations to perform equally well.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Can I pre-order Sonic X Shadow Generations?

Yes! Sonic X Shadow Generations is available to pre-order right now.

The game is available to purchase ahead of its release at a number of retailers, including GAME, Amazon, Currys and many more.

If you're after the best deal, it's definitely worth shopping around so you can get your hands on the game without having to fork out more than you need.

What consoles and platforms can play Sonic X Shadow Generations?

Sonic X Shadow Generations. SEGA

Sonic X Shadow Generations will be launching on current and last-gen consoles, along with PC.

This means it will be available on PS5 and PS4 consoles alongside Xbox Series S/X and the Xbox One.

For PC players, you'll be able to get the game on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

For those yet to upgrade to a new console, this is great news, as you go fast regardless of the platform you own.

Sonic X Shadow Generations gameplay and story details

Sonic X Shadow Generations features numerous mechanics from previous 3D Sonic titles. You'll be grinding along rails and dashing through the air to reach the end goal.

A Sonic game wouldn't be complete without attempting to collect hundreds of gold rings. There are also numerous enemies looking to stop you from going fast.

As for the story, it involves Shadow taking a trip into his past in order to unlock all-new powers to defeat archenemy Black Doom and prevent a worldwide catastrophe.

Is there a Sonic X Shadow Generations trailer?

Yes, there is! We've placed the most recent trailer showcasing the story below.

In addition to the story, SEGA has also showcased some of the levels you'll be playing. For fans of older Sonic games, there are plenty you may find familiar.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.