Skate 3 cheats: Full list of codes & how to use them
Bail less often with these cheats for Skate 3!
When Skate first dropped back in 2007, it was clear that it was different from other skating games. It introduced a back-to-basics gameplay that was all about the skating, instead of the graffiti-spraying anarchy that the Tony Hawk series had become.
However, it was (and still is) challenging. The tricks were accomplished with nuanced flicks of the analogue stick, pretty difficult to land if you were used to the other games. There's no fall from grace quite like a skateboarder landing a kickflip one minute, and splattering on the concrete the next.
Skate is still pretty popular today, and Skate 3 is one of the series's best. If you're still playing, and finding it difficult to master the techniques, we'll share a few cheats below. Even if you're a master, some of these cheats are entertaining regardless. While you wait for Skate 4, then, make the most of these!
How to use cheats in Skate 3
If you're wondering how to use cheat codes in Skate 3, the answer to that question is about as simple as it ever gets. To input a cheat code, all you need to do is head to the "Extras" menu and choose "Enter Cheat Code". We told you it was simple!
Full list of Skate 3 cheat codes
We'll share all the Skate 3 cheat codes we know below. If you know of any more, let us know!
- Deadspacetoo - Unlock Isaac from Dead Space
- dontbesomayo - Use this to unlock Miracle Whip clothes and objects
- Mcfly - As you might expect, this one changes your board into a Back to the Future style hover board
- Miniskaters - Self explanatory, this one shrinks your skater
- streetsweeper - This resets movable objects to their original positions
- Zombie - All pedestrians turn into zombies, and the sky changes colour too
You're able to mix and match cheats as you like, so have fun. And of course, be careful if you try any of these tricks at home.
