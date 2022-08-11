Will Rollerdrome come to Xbox and Nintendo Switch?

The game is published by Private Division, not Sony, so you might be wondering what's going on here and why Rollerdrome appears to be a PlayStation exclusive (at least on the console side of things).

Roll7's new game Rollerdrome is launching soon, but you might have noticed that it's nowhere to be seen on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch storefronts.

To help clear up any confusion, we've pulled together a handy guide to explain what's going on with the Rollerdrome platforms. Read on to learn all!

Is Rollerdrome a PlayStation exclusive?

Rollerdrome is a timed 'console exclusive' for PlayStation at launch. When the game releases, the only consoles capable of playing the game will be Sony's PS4 and PS5.

The reasons behind this are clear: there is an agreement in place between Private Division and Sony. Agreements like this are nothing new, with Stray and Deathloop being recent examples of games that partnered with Sony for their official launch.

You might remember that Fall Guys was another example: at launch, you could only get it on PlayStation or PC, but later it found its way to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.

If you don't have a PlayStation console or access to the PlayStation Store, the only other way to play Rollerdrome at launch is to get it via Steam on PC.

When can Rollerdrome come to Xbox and Switch?

Sony has confirmed that Rollerdrome will not come to other consoles until "at least" 16th February 2023.

It looks like the console-exclusivity agreement between Private Division and Sony will last for six months, then. After that, we'd expect Rollerdrome to roll onto Xbox and Switch as soon as its ready to do so.

Sony confirmed this timing in the State of Play trailer we've included below, in the terms and conditions section right at the very end. While you wait for Rollerdrome to reach Xbox or Switch, see for yourself!

Rollerdrome launches on 16th August for PC, PS4 and PS5. You'll find the game on Steam and PlayStation Store.

