The game, which comes from the brilliant minds who gave us OlliOlli World , looks set to be a ton of fun, and in even better news, we only have a few short weeks to get out of the way before we can play it.

If you think that skating, killing and carnage is the perfect blend of ingredients for a video game then you're in luck - Rollerdrome is set to deliver all that and then some.

But what else can we expect from Rollerdrome, and what more do you need to know? Here are all the details!

When is the Rollerdrome release date?

The Rollerdrome release date is Tuesday 16th August, so we only have a few weeks to go until you can get started with the game. And it looks like we're in for a treat!

Can I pre-order Rollerdrome?

Rollerdrome does not appear to be available for pre-order just yet but we will keep an eye on all of the relevant places and let you know as soon as we see it.

Is Rollerdrome on PS Plus?

While we saw Stray launch on PS Plus, that is not the norm and Rollerdrome is not set to join it at launch. However, a PS Plus Premium game trial will become available on PS5 and PS4 for Rollerdrome when the game launches so we will get to try it out for no extra cost at least.

What consoles will Rollerdrome be released on?

Rollerdrome is coming to the PS5, and it will also be available for those who have not upgraded past the PS4 yet. A release for Microsoft Windows PC has also been confirmed.

There's no sign of a Rollerdrome release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S or Nintendo Switch at this point, but we'll let you know if that changes.

Rollerdrome story and gameplay

Rollerdrome is set in the dystopian future of 2030 - which is pretty bleak given that is only eight years away but let's not dwell.

The premise will see you investigating a sinister corporate secret - while wearing rollerblades because of course. The game is a single-player, third-person shooter that leans heavily on action with a style that will keep it fast and frantic throughout.

You will have to be on your guard and ready to adapt as you play as not only are you taking people on while on wheels, but your opponents will have tricks up their sleeves such as shield and smoke bombs - so be ready for anything. And while this is not strictly a multiplayer game, even though it feels like it should be, there will be online leaderboards to help scratch that competitive itch.

Is there a Rollerdrome trailer?

Here is the Rollerdrome trailer that was revealed at the recent State of Play event so you can see the gorgeous animation style for yourselves!

