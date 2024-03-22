So will Rise of the Ronin come to PC? And if it will, when can we expect the port? Let's take a look at past releases and make a prediction...

Is Rise of the Ronin launching on PC?

As we have suggested, no, Rise of the Ronin will not release on PC at launch.

It is currently a PlayStation 5 exclusive. It's nice to see Sony getting some decent exclusives after Microsoft acquired two massive studios, but let's not be vindictive. Rise of the Ronin should be enjoyed by as many people as possible.

So will it ever come to PC?

Will Rise of the Ronin ever come to PC?

If past PlayStation exclusives are anything to go by, then yes. Although nothing has been announced, we predict Rise of the Ronin will eventually come out on PC.

2018's Spider-Man (and 2020's Miles Morales) and God of War both started off as PlayStation exclusives, but made their way to PC eventually. But how long does it usually take?

It's difficult to make an accurate prediction because it can take a long time to port a PlayStation exclusive to PC. Ghost of Tsushima, for example, dropped on PS4 in 2020. And it's only coming to PC on the 16th May this year (2024).

Yet there are other Sony games, such as Helldivers 2, which released on PC immediately.

However, we know this isn't going to be the case with Rise of the Ronin. Almost all the aforementioned PS exclusives - Spider-Man, God of War, Ghost of Tsushima – took around four years to come to PC.

So if we had to guess, we'd say to expect a PC release of Rise of Ronin in 2028.

Probably not what you wanted to hear, but this is only speculation! We'll update this page as soon as anything official is announced.

