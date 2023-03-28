Datamines of the remake are pointing towards DLC incoming but has Capcom said anything about plans for additional content?

The Resident Evil 4 remake changes a few different aspects over the original, but it remains a streamlined experience, leaving many fans who have already finished the game wondering if there will be any DLC or not.

Given the Separate Ways Ada Wong content found in most versions of the game after the GameCube original isn’t included in the remake, it’s fair game for Capcom to use it as DLC. Time will tell if the developer announces it or not.

Read on below to find out if Capcom has announced any Resident Evil 4 remake DLC plans, and to read more about current rumours.

Has Capcom announced any Resident Evil 4 remake DLC?

Capcom has confirmed that the Resident Evil 4 Mercenaries mode is being added to the remake as a free update on 7th April. Outside of this, Capcom has said nothing about future DLC plans for the game.

Given that there is material from versions outside of the GameCube original that isn’t in the remake at launch, however, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see one mode, in particular, make a comeback as DLC.

As if by dark magic, that’s exactly what the rumours have been talking about.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What are the rumours about Resident Evil 4 DLC?

There is one main rumour circling about Resident Evil 4 DLC: the return of Separate Ways starring Ada Wong.

According to the Resident Evil Central Twitter account (thanks VGC), data mining efforts of the PC version of the game have revealed reference to ‘Another Order’.

Another Order is the Japanese title of the Separate Ways game mode from previous releases of Resident Evil 4. Check out the tweet below:

In Separate Ways, you control Ada Wong and play across five chapters. The mode acts as a way of telling us more about Ada’s story during the events of the main game. If added as DLC, we would be seeing a more fleshed-out version of Ada Wong, adding more detail to the game’s plot.

If this supposed DLC is released, we’d expect it to be enhanced in similar ways to the main Resi 4 remake. A more well-rounded and improved version of Ada Wong and her efforts to keep Leon S. Kennedy and co. safe. Just as we are treated to an improved interpretation of Ashley Graham.

The Separate Ways DLC could also introduce us to U-3. This boss battle was also cut from the Resident Evil 4 remake. U-3 could make its comeback as a boss character in the Separate Ways DLC, should it happen.

More like this

Time will tell if we will get the Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC in the remake or not. As always, it’s worth taking rumours with a pinch of salt.

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.