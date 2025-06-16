So, if you're looking for a break from FC 25 and FM24 want to know when Rematch releases, read on for everything you need to know.

Rematch releases on Thursday 19th June 2025 at 11am BST.

Given the multiplayer nature of Rematch, it's going live simultaneously around the world, meaning it will release at different times depending on where you live.

For reference, here's what time Rematch will release in a few different time zones:

3am PDT

6am ET

12pm CEST

7pm JST

8pm AEST

10pm NZST

When is the Rematch early access?

If you purchase the Pro or Elite Editions of Rematch, instead of the Standard Edition, you will gain early access to the game.

This means you'll be able to jump on three days earlier on Monday 16th June 2025.

The early access features the same global launch timings as the full release, meaning it will be available to play from 11am BST, or whatever that translates to in your timezone.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What consoles and platforms can play Rematch?

Rematch is releasing on PC, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

Unfortunately, there is no news about the game releasing on Nintendo Switch 2, but if it sells well enough, it seems like the perfect game to come to the new Nintendo console down the line.

On the other hand, while the game is not launching on last-gen consoles like the Xbox One and PS4, we don't think it's at all likely to make its way on to them at any point in the future.

Is Rematch on Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, Rematch is available on Xbox Game Pass.

The game will be available for both Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers, meaning no matter what platform you're playing on, you'll be able to jump in.

It's only the Standard Edition that's included with Game Pass, however, so if you were hoping to play in the early access period, you'll have to buy an upgrade to the Pro or Elite Edition.

Can I pre-order Rematch?

Yes, Rematch is available to pre-order on all platforms.

PC players can purchase Rematch directly from Steam or from the Xbox store, if you are of that persuasion.

You can also get yourself PC codes for the Standard, Pro and Elite Editions of the game from CD-Keys for a slight discount.

Naturally, Xbox players will also be able to purchase the game directly from the Xbox store.

Lastly, PS5 players can pre-order the game directly from the PlayStation Store.

Unfortunately, a physical version of the game has not been announced yet, so you'll have to go digital if you want to play.

Rematch gameplay details

Rematch is a football game in which you control only one player in 3v3, 4v4 and 5v5 matches.

Played in third-person, there are no fouls at all, meaning no penalties, free kicks or offsides, and with a five-a-side-like barrier around the pitch, there are no throw-ins or goal kicks either.

The game is fully online, meaning you'll be able to play alongside friends on the same team or be automatically teamed up with random players.

There's no offline mode at launch, but developer Sloclap is currently working on one in which you'll be able to play with AI teammates, set to arrive in 2026.

Is there a Rematch trailer?

Yes! Rematch was first announced at The Game Awards 2024 with the following trailer, showing off some of the gameplay:

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.