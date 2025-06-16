So, if you're looking to jump in with your friends and want to know if Rematch has crossplay support, read on for everything you need to know.

Is Rematch crossplay? Multiplayer between platforms explained

Frustratingly, Rematch does not have any crossplay functionality.

That means that if you're playing on one platform, such as PS5, you will not be able to play matches with or against players on Xbox Series X/S or PC.

This is likely because the different platforms all make use of different servers, meaning there's no crossover between them at all in terms of players.

If you know anything about Rematch, then you'll probably find this decision as baffling as we do.

Rematch has you take control of a single player in short matches of 3v3, 4v4 or 5v5, and with no offline support at launch, that means you need a minimum of six players for a game.

Things are even worse when you consider that the only ranked mode at launch is 5v5, meaning you'll need at least 10 total players to play a game of ranked.

Furthermore, there currently isn't even an offline mode in Rematch – developer Sloclap is currently working on one in which you'll play with AI teammates, but this isn't scheduled to launch until 2026.

The lack of crossplay likely won't be much of a problem at launch, when players are jumping in across all platforms, but in a month or two when excitement dies down, it may become significantly harder to find matches, especially matches with players of a similar skill level.

