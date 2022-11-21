Luckily we can, with a number of troubleshooting steps and solutions on offer to stop your characters from unintentionally drifting towards their doom.

The PS5 DualSense controller is full of impressive features and next-gen bells and whistles, but even these can't save the controller from the age-old problem of drifting.

As the PS5 gets older and those DualSense controllers encounter a bit of wear and tear, this is going to become a more common problem - so here are some potential fixes.

How to fix PS5 controller drift

There are a few different options you can try to fix PS5 controller drift - so work through these steps and see if you notice any improvement.

Ensure your console and controller are up to date (yes, your controller gets software updates too now). This should be done automatically, but you can easily check for updates in the settings menu.

Use a long, thin tool such as a paper clip and place it in the small hole in the back of the DualSense and hold for five seconds. However, you'll have to reconnect your controller to the PS5 via USB again afterwards.

Try reducing the Trigger Effect Intensity in the controller settings menu.

Turn the Bluetooth connection off and on again in the controller settings menu.

Adjust the Input Threshold within game settings. Also known as the Deadzone, this is the area where the thumbstick does not register movement and can completely eradicate light drift. However, this is only found within the settings of certain games, such as the CoD MW2 settings.

Clean your DualSense controller with a fresh cloth and a dab of isopropyl alcohol cleaner - particularly around the joystick base. Residue and dust under the joysticks can eventually impact the performance of your controller.

Lifting and rotating your joysticks can also help with the issue, helping re-centre the mechanism if you're often pointing your joystick in the same direction.

What to do if you can’t fix PS5 controller

If you've exhausted all the above options, then you may have no choice but to contact Sony for a repair or replacement.

In the UK, your DualSense PS5 controller will be under warranty for 12 months, so as long as you have proof of purchase and have not damaged the controller yourself then you should be covered for a replacement.

You can head to the PlayStation Support page for more troubleshooting tips, or straight to PlayStation Repairs to arrange fixes and replacements. You can find more information on PlayStation Repair and Replace Guarantee here.

If you're not covered by warranty, you'll have to arrange for a repair yourself or perhaps even buy a new DualSense controller. If this is becoming a regular problem you may want to consider investing in a PS5 Edge controller which, while expensive, does have the option for rechangeable stick caps and custom dead zones.

