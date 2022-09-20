Sony’s PS5 DualSense Edge Wireless Controller is a customisable beast of a controller that lets you create your own custom control setups in various different ways. It could, as it were, give you an edge over your opposition.

The PS5 Edge Controller is PlayStation’s answer to the Xbox Elite Controller and comes with plenty of upgrades over the standard DualSense Controller that you just might want to get your grubby mitts on.

With the PS5 Edge Controller, you can remap and deactivate specific buttons, manually reduce the travel distance of the trigger buttons, and more. Read on to find out all there is to know about the PS5 Edge Controller including its release date, price, specs & features, and how to pre-order.

Is there a PS5 Edge Controller release date?

Unfortunately, there is no release date for the PS5 DualSense Edge as of writing. Sony is yet to officially reveal the release date of the more advanced PS5 Controller. Within its official announcement post, Sony explained that it looks forward to “sharing more details about the DualSense Edge… including launch timing” in “the months ahead".

With the above in mind, it’s probably a safe bet to expect the PS5 Edge Controller to release in 2023. Hopefully, Sony shares more sooner rather than later.

What will be the PS5 Edge Controller price?

Sony is yet to officially reveal the PS5 Edge Controller price. It’s difficult to know exactly how Sony will price the DualSense Edge, too, as Sony is a company that isn’t afraid to raise the prices of even its consoles when needs be.

Regardless, we’d expect the PS5 Edge controller to set you back at a similar cost to the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller which RRPs as £159.99. A good ballpark figure for the PS5 Edge Controller price should be between £115-£160 therefore. We’ll have to wait and see, but expect it to cost you a pretty penny.

Is there a PS5 Edge Controller pre-order?

PS5 Edge Controller pre-orders aren’t open yet as Sony is yet to reveal the release date and pricing of the fancy new controller. We do know, however, that there will be plenty of cool features to make the most of when it does eventually release.

PS5 Edge Controller specs & features

The PS5 Edge Controller features plenty of physical upgrades over the standard DualSense. Here is the complete list of upgrades:

Changeable stick caps: will come bundled with six options

Mappable back buttons

Adjustable trigger lengths (you can actually adjust how far the trigger button sticks out)

Adjustable sticks, triggers, and vibration You can fully adjust stick sensitivity, dead zones, trigger dead zones, and adjust the vibration level of the controller

Replaceable stick modules: Need to purchase separately

USB braided charging cable with lockable connector housing

Personalised control profiles: You can save multiple different control setups Accessed via the on-controller user interface (Fn button)

It even comes with a carrying case

PS5 Edge Controller trailer

Take a look below to see the PS5 Edge Controller's official trailer:

The PS5 DualSense Edge Controller looks set to offer a big upgrade over the original PS5 controller. We’ll update this guide when more information is released by Sony regarding its release date, pricing, and pre-order information.

